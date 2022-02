A look at the upcoming weekend around the Big 12 Conference:. No. 20 Texas at No. 10 Baylor, Saturday. The winner stays in the thick of the Big 12 race with Kansas. The Longhorns (18-6, 7-4 Big 12) are hot, having won five of six after their hard-earned 79-76 victory over the Jayhawks on Monday. They're playing their fifth straight game against a ranked opponent. Baylor (20-4, 8-3) bounced back from a 24-point loss at Kansas a week ago with a 75-60 win at Kansas State on Wednesday. The injury bug has bitten Baylor in recent weeks. Season scoring leader LJ Cryer has missed four straight games with a foot injury. Baylor has won 10 of 11 against Texas.

LUBBOCK, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO