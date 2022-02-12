Pet Pals: Meet Kingston

In this week's edition of Pet Pals, we head to the Animal Friends Humane Society in Hamilton to meet a chonky boy who will make you smile.

Meet Kingston, a sweet 6-and-a-half-year-old pit mix who is looking to become the ruler of his forever home.

"He is somewhat new to our shelter, been here about a month or so. So, we were able to get a hold of some previous owners via his microchip, but it sounds like he's kind of been through several homes due to no fault of his own - people moving, people becoming homeless," said Sarah, with Animal Friends Humane Society.

Sarah said the shelter recommends folks come in for meet and greet with this pup because he is a little bit older.

"He's been great with all the people he's met. We don't know how he'd be with cats, but no restrictions in terms of kids or anything like that," Sarah said.

Kingston just loves to hang out with his humans. He would enjoy a walking buddy who will help him lose some pounds.

"He's a nice, big secure dog. Makes you feel safe," Sarah said.

If you think Kingston is a perfect fit for your family, check out his bio or call the Animal Friends Humane Society at 1-513-867-5727.

Sarah also encourages people to visit Kingston and spend some time with him.

