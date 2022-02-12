ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law

Bill to ban gender-affirming treatments for minors fails in committee

By Patrick Hayes
KGUN 9 Tucson News
KGUN 9 Tucson News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tsd3o_0eCtGI1q00

LGBTQ advocates celebrated at the state capitol on Wednesday after a bill looking to ban gender-affirming treatments for minors failed in committee.

The bill, SB1138, was sponsored by Republican state Senator Warren Petersen. If approved, it would have banned procedures and treatments for transgender children and teens looking to transition to another sex.

Petersen argued that young people were not old enough to make these decisions.

"This is nothing new to us," he said.

"We have several laws -- smoking, drinking, where you wait until a certain age and those certainly do not have the dramatic consequences that somebody can face with what we're discussing here," Petersen added.

After listening to hours of testimony, members of the Senate Health and Human Services Committee voted 4-4.

State Senator Tyler Pace was the only Republican to vote against the bill.

Pace said his decision came down to a parent's rights and how the treatments have helped.

"The testimonies we heard today and the many people using these avenues of medical treatments to save lives, to improve lives," he said.

"There's alternative ways for us to find what I would support which is gender reassignment ban until 18...but this bill I can't support," Pace added.

Before the vote, LGBTQ advocates hosted a press conference outside the building urging lawmakers to support transgender youth and vote no on the bill.

Some of the advocates argued that passing the bill would infringe on their rights and should be considered unconstitutional.

"That is our right as a parent to make medically-informed decisions for our own children," said Andi Young, a parent of a transgender child.

Additionally, the group Freedom for All Americans which tracks certain legislation said Arizona has the most anti-transgender bills being considered this legislative session with 12.

Some of those bills like the one day today have already died. Others are progressing or have not been scheduled.

Comments / 0

Related
Bradenton Herald

Florida Legislature’s ‘don’t say gay’ bills boil down to the meaning of 31 words

A provision tucked into two education bills moving through the Florida Legislature is causing a major stir. The so-called “parental rights in education” bills, Senate Bill 1834 and House Bill 1557, say parents should have more say in deciding what their children are exposed to in the classroom. If the bills were to become law, they would give parents the right to sue school districts that violate their provisions.
FLORIDA STATE
WBIR

Oak Ridge representative introduces bill that would ban transgender healthcare for minors in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee lawmakers are taking up several bills this legislative session targeting the rights of transgender youths and young adults. Rep. John Ragan (R-Oak Ridge) introduced House Bill 2835 on February 2, called the "Youth Health Protection Act," which bans gender-affirming surgeries and hormone therapy for minors, and imposes penalties on medical providers who provide the procedures.
OAK RIDGE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
wuft.org

Senate effectively ends efforts to overturn Florida’s ‘free kill’ law protecting doctors in malpractice lawsuits

Florida’s Senate has effectively abandoned bipartisan efforts to overturn what critics have derided as the state’s “free kill” law, which generally prevents families from filing medical malpractice lawsuits against doctors or hospitals when the victims are adults. Consumers said the decision in the Republican-controlled Legislature improperly...
FLORIDA STATE
NBC News

Arizona Republican breaks with party to block transgender health care ban

An Arizona Republican state senator broke with his party this week, blocking legislation that would have banned gender-affirming care for transgender youth. State Sen. Tyler Pace voted Wednesday with three Democrats on the Arizona Legislature’s Health and Human Services Committee, splitting the vote 4-4 and effectively killing the bill. Pace said that while he sees "both sides," he was ultimately swayed by personal stories from LGBTQ youths and their families.
ARIZONA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Transgender People#Bills#Health And Human Services#Transgender Children#Transgender Youth#Racism#Lgbtq#Sb1138#Republican#State#Americans
POLITICO

Senate clears #MeToo bill banning mandatory arbitration

The Senate cleared a bill Thursday that would forbid clauses in employment contracts requiring workers to litigate sexual harassment and abuse cases in private, rather than a court, several years after the #MeToo movement drew attention to the issue. “If you can ever say that legislation is long overdue, this...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Capital Journal

Committee nixes ombudsman bill

The South Dakota Senate State Affairs Committee deferred a proposal to create an Office of Ombudsman for State Employees to the 41st day of the legislative session, ultimately defeating the bill in a 7-1 party-line vote. Senate Bill 146, carried by state Sen. Reynold Nesiba, D-Dist. 15, would’ve created the...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
wnax.com

SD House Committee Passes Bathroom Gender Bill

The South Dakota House State affairs Committee Monday narrowly passed a bill limiting school bathrooms, showers and sleeping rooms to a person’s gender at birth. District 4 Representative Fred Deutsch of Florence brought the bill. He says HB 1005 mirrors his 2016 measure that was vetoed by Governor Dennis Daugaard. Deutsch says this bill is needed because of a new policy in the Vermillion School District that he says allows transgender students to use the bathroom matching their gender identity…
VERMILLION, SD
Kilgore News Herald

Florida bill on gender identity discussion at state schools

Florida bill on gender identity sparks debate in Berks County. A proposed bill that would ban discussions about sexual orientation and gender identity in Florida schools is gaining national attention. The legislation has sparked debate, including here in Berks County.
FLORIDA STATE
Georgia Recorder

Georgia Senate Committee OKs bill to ban access to abortion pills by mail

Senate Republicans have advanced a proposal that would bar abortion medication from being mailed to Georgia women. The measure, sponsored by state Sen. Bruce Thompson, is a response to the Biden administration’s pandemic-loosened rules that allow for mail-order medication abortion. The Food and Drug Administration made the change permanent in December.  Thompson, a Republican from […] The post Georgia Senate Committee OKs bill to ban access to abortion pills by mail appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
GEORGIA STATE
kjzz.org

AZ House passes bill to ban racial discrimination, limit affirmative action

A proposed ballot measure to outlaw racial discrimination was passed in the House government-elections committee last Wednesday. The resolution “Stop Critical Race Theory” would ban both racial discrimination in public institutions and preferential treatment under affirmative action. “In the view of ‘not the color of your skin but...
CONGRESS & COURTS
KGUN 9 Tucson News

KGUN 9 Tucson News

15K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Tucson, Arizona news and weather from KGUN 9 Tucson News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy