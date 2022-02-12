Japan's Video Game Rankings, January 31-February 6

Famitsu’s latest issue has released the top 100 selling-games in Japan for the 2021 year. The Nintendo Switch dominates the list, followed by a few PlayStation games. This is of no surprise though; Nintendo has been dominating the charts for well over a year now. 76 of the 100 titles in the list are Nintendo titles, which is an astounding feat. Nintendo continues to dominate the Japanese market, and as a Japanese-first company, this is a huge success for them, especially as we move into the future with their best titles yet to be released, such as Breath of the Wild 2. Monster Hunter Rise took the top spot at 2 million units sold. They are followed by Pokemon Brilliant Diamond / Shining Pearl, Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa, Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban, Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury, Ring Fit Adventure, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Minecraft, Animal Crossing New Horizons, Mario Part Superstars, and Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. Interestingly enough, there are a mix of both old games and new games, which goes along with their strategy of making new games accessible to brand new consumers. Here is the rest of the list as follows.

