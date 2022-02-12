ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Japan's Video Game Rankings, January 31-February 6

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRank System Title Publisher Release Date Weekly Copies Total Copies. 1 NSw Pokémon Legends: Arceus Nintendo January 28 359,064 1,783,721. 2 PS4 Dying Light 2 Stay Human Spike Chunsoft February 4 24,160 24,160. 3 NSw Mario Party Superstars Nintendo October 29, 2021 17,503 850,695. 4 NSw Mario Kart...

