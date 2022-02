Now, this is a cook-off you do not want to miss. It's the Boomtown Border City Steak Cookoff and it's taking place in Texarkana on April 30. If you grill a great steak or if you make fantastic chicken wings it's time to put your talents to the test. Over $3,000 in prizes will be awarded to the top best in each category. This cookoff is hosted by Dot's Ace Hardware and is sanctioned by the Steak Cookoff Association so this is the real deal.

TEXARKANA, AR ・ 5 DAYS AGO