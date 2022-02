MARYVILLE, Tenn. — The Blount County Animal Center is looking for a few good families to consider adopting or fostering a loving pet in need from its shelter. The center said it is currently at capacity, and stays at or over capacity for roughly two-thirds of the year. If you are looking to adopt a pet, the animal center said it would love for you to consider checking out some of its dogs and cats looking for forever homes.

MARYVILLE, TN ・ 1 HOUR AGO