Carnival Cruise Line is removing its two oldest ships from its fleet while also canceling some previously scheduled sailings. Carnival Sensation and Carnival Ecstasy will be gone from the line’s current 24-ship lineup by year’s end. The line had previously announced the restart of Sensation, which debuted in 1993, was being delayed. Now the 70,000-gross-ton vessel will not return to service, having sailed its last voyage for the cruise line before the COVID-19 pandemic shut down the industry.

BOATS & WATERCRAFTS ・ 4 DAYS AGO