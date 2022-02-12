Johnny Tamale Cantina expanding to Sugar Land

Something new and something old meet in Bellaire with New York Eatery, an extension of the 46-year-old New York Deli and Coffee Shop founded on Hillcroft Avenue in Meyerland. The Bellaire location has two separate entities: the year-old, classic bagel-focused bakery and the newer restaurant and deli, which opened next door in October. Originally known as Brooklyn Bagel, the business was started in Philadelphia by two brothers looking to fill a hole in the bagel market across the country.

BELLAIRE, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO