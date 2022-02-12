ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sugar Land, TX

Johnny Tamale Cantina expanding to Sugar Land

By Laura Aebi
Community Impact Houston
Community Impact Houston
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Johnny Tamale Cantina will be expanding to Sugar Land in the spring. Johnny Tamale Cantina is a family-owned Tex-Mex cantina that has had a Pasadena location since 1998. The...

communityimpact.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Community Impact Houston

Dutch Bros coming to Missouri City

Dutch Bros will be opening its first Missouri City location in the second quarter of 2022, according to a press release from NewQuest Properties. The Oregon-based drive-thru coffee chain bought the last remaining pad site in Fort Bend Town Center 1, a 27-acre property owned by NewQuest Properties with 180,000 square feet, including a 102,000-square-foot Kroger Signature store anchor. Dutch Bros will break ground on the 1.23-acre site before mid-March, building its prototype design–an 863-square-foot kiosk with two drive-thru lanes. The coffee brand has more than 470 corporate-owned locations in 11 states.
MISSOURI CITY, TX
Community Impact Houston

New Back Table Kitchen and Bar chef brings Southern fare to The Woodlands Resort

Chef Jonathan Lestingi joined Back Table Kitchen and Bar at The Woodlands Resort in December, creating a Southern-inspired menu derived from his culinary experience. Much of Lestingi’s inspiration came from his time in New Orleans, where he spent a decade in a variety of dining locations, such as Brennan’s, Red Fish Grill and James Beard Award-winning Willa Jean as well as opening Oxalis as executive chef and owner, according to The Woodlands Resort.
THE WOODLANDS, TX
Community Impact Houston

Just Play Sports now open in Katy

Just Play Sports opened its second location in Katy on Jan. 8. Located at 23441 Clay Road, Katy, the basketball training facility offers sports camps, classes, clinics and leagues for kids ages 5-18. 346-313-2097. www.justplaysports.net. Laura joined Community Impact Newspaper in 2020 after a few years in the public relations...
KATY, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Houston, TX
Lifestyle
City
Houston, TX
Houston, TX
Food & Drinks
City
Pasadena, TX
City
Spring, TX
City
Sugar Land, TX
Local
Texas Lifestyle
Sugar Land, TX
Lifestyle
Local
Texas Food & Drinks
Local
Texas Restaurants
Houston, TX
Restaurants
Sugar Land, TX
Food & Drinks
Pasadena, TX
Lifestyle
Community Impact Houston

Longtime bagel spot branches out with new venture

Something new and something old meet in Bellaire with New York Eatery, an extension of the 46-year-old New York Deli and Coffee Shop founded on Hillcroft Avenue in Meyerland. The Bellaire location has two separate entities: the year-old, classic bagel-focused bakery and the newer restaurant and deli, which opened next door in October. Originally known as Brooklyn Bagel, the business was started in Philadelphia by two brothers looking to fill a hole in the bagel market across the country.
BELLAIRE, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

CI TEXAS ROUNDUP: Two new shops open at Tanger Outlets in San Marcos; new fire station in Pflugerville to improve rural response times and more top news

Take a look at the top five trending stories across Community Impact Newspaper’s coverage areas in Texas as of Feb.14. Note: The following stories were published Feb. 11. The Tanger Outlets are located at 4015 I-35. S., San Marcos. The March 2022 Primary takes place March 1. While not...
SAN MARCOS, TX
Community Impact Houston

Less Refillery opens on FM 1488 in Conroe

Owner Dylan Harris celebrated the opening of Less Refillery on Feb. 12 at 3600 FM 1488, Ste. 140, Conroe. The eco-friendly shop does not offer any plastic for sale or use plastic for packaging. Household goods can be purchased in bulk containers and by weight. Eco-friendly goods include items such as stainless steel straws, silicone sandwich bags and bamboo toothbrushes as well as soaps and other personal care items. 936-224-7469. www.lessrefillery.com.
CONROE, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#North Texas#Tamale#Central Texas#Food Drink#Tex Mex#Texas State University
Community Impact Houston

Titi's Magical Spa Palace now open in Cypress

A new Reggio Emilia-inspired child care center opened Jan. 17 at 10730 Barker Cypress Road, Ste. B, Cypress. Titi's Magical Spa Palace is a Spanish-immersion drop-in/preschool center that engages children in creative and natural learning. The establishment also houses a party room and offers party packages that can be customized. Open house events are held on Saturdays from 10 a.m.-noon. 346-758-9861. www.titismagicalbilingual.com.
CYPRESS, TX
Community Impact Houston

Kolache Shoppe coming soon to Main Street Kingwood

Jordan and Kristy Armendinger are planning to open a new Kolache Shoppe location at 4521 Kingwood Drive, Ste. 240, Kingwood, in July. This will be the third location for the Houston-based business, which features a menu of savory, sweet and breakfast-style kolaches that are baked fresh daily as well as small-batch coffee and specialty espresso-based beverages. The business will occupy a 1,260-square-foot space in the Main Street Kingwood shopping center. 832-248-2321. www.kolacheshoppe.com.
HOUSTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Community Impact Houston

Fajita Pete’s opens Conroe location

Stay informed on what's happening in your own backyard and subscribe today! Enter your email below to receive regular updates from the CI Morning Impact. Fajita Pete’s opened its Conroe location Feb. 11 at 850 S. Loop 336 W., Ste. 400, Conroe, according to General Manager Kirstin Higganbotham. The restaurant offers a variety of fajitas as well as quesadillas and enchiladas. 936-231-8341. www.fajitapetes.com.
CONROE, TX
Community Impact Houston

PetBar pet wash and boutique coming soon to Sugar Land

PetBar, the upscale pet grooming spa and boutique that offers an open concept where clients can see their pets at all times, is coming soon with a new location in Sugar Land. Owners and sisters-in-law Jennifer Lacombe and Aleini Lacombe, along with support from their husbands, will open the boutique in early March at 4720 Sweetwater Blvd., Sugar Land, Jennifer Lacombe said in an email to Community Impact Newspaper.
SUGAR LAND, TX
Community Impact Houston

Pappa Gyros opens new Katy location

Pappa Gyros officially opened its Katy location Feb. 4. Located at 21910 Franz Road, Katy, the restaurant serves chicken gyros, original gyros, falafel pita, chipotle chicken pita, burgers, chicken tenders, hot dogs, salads, soups, Frito pie, french fries and onion rings. 832-391-6172. www.pappagyros.com. Metro Reporter, South Houston. Sierra joined Community...
KATY, TX
Community Impact Houston

Community Impact Houston

Houston, TX
16K+
Followers
11K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Hyperlocal news coverage from 12 Houston-area markets

 https://communityimpact.com/news/houston/

Comments / 0

Community Policy