ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Kanye “Ye” West Makes Surprise Appearance at Screening of Netflix Doc ‘jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy’

By Evan Nicole Brown
The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Jh4pC_0eCtCprJ00

The first act of jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy is called “Vision” and takes us back to 1998 when Kanye West was a young, up-and-coming Chicago producer living “beat to beat,” absorbed in the pursuit of rap stardom, his feverish dream.

Fittingly, the three-part documentary — the first installment of which is out on Netflix Feb. 16 — arrives during what Ye has dubbed “Black Future Month,” a reclamation of the tragedy and discouragement that colors so much of Black history and alchemizes it into a forward-facing treatise on Black progress and innovation.

More from The Hollywood Reporter

Friday night in Hollywood , in the Citizen News event space, the screening was introduced by co-directors Clarence ‘Coodie’ Simmons (who has been filming Ye since the late 1990s and narrates the documentary) and Chike Ozah, along with J. Ivy, a performance poet and lead scriptwriter on the project.

“This journey started in Chicago back in the ’90s when there was a Chicago Renaissance,” J. Ivy said to the audience. “This is a historic moment — driven by heart, driven by passion, to document this history that was happening in Chicago … that vision that turned into something so incredible, into something so beautiful, it turned into history.”

“This is godsent. It started 21 years ago in Chicago when we were all young and hungry … it took a village,” Simmons said, adding: “Everyone in here is a genius. And when you got geniuses around you, you let them do their genius. And that’s how you get a beautiful project.”

Ozah also thanked Time and Netflix for supporting the project and “the village behind the scenes that helped put this together.”

Act one shows intimate and rare footage of the recording artist’s early career, from studios in Chicago to playing his beats around the pool table in his Newark, New Jersey apartment, and through his dogged path to getting signed as an artist by Roc-A-Fella Records. At one point, Ye shows up at the Roc-A-Fella offices in New York seemingly unannounced and plays his CD for everyone, including the company’s executive assistant at the time. This fearless conviction paid off: he eventually signed a deal with Jay Z and Dame Dash’s company in August 2002.

Another particularly poignant moment shows West’s late mother, Donda West, admiring one of his new gold chains (which marks the artist’s growing wealth as his talent became increasingly in demand), depicting an angel. “You know what? You need an angel to watch over you,” she says, which in hindsight lands like a premonition.

Ye’s presence at the event was a welcome surprise, and following the screening, the subject shared a few thoughts on his life, Hollywood’s “cancel culture,” and the importance of Black unity.

“When y’all see me doing certain things you wouldn’t expect us to do, and y’all would want me to step back … that’s not my position. My position is to make what y’all might think are mistakes in public so I can show you that there ain’t no red line, that ain’t no real wall. That’s just a smokescreen,” Ye said. “And it’s for us to take this. We’re on labels we don’t own, play for basketball teams we don’t own, the time is now.”

Faith in the unseen is a golden thread that runs through the documentary — and Ye’s life, too — leading him through the labyrinth of his creations and his celebrity. On Friday night after the screening concluded, the room quieted into prayer, as Ye and his close associates bowed their heads in tandem with the audience, grateful for the decades-long journey that had ultimately led to the present moment.

“It was so good to see the times I mentioned God throughout the whole journey,” Ye, whose Sunday Services have marked a progressively public demonstration of his Christian faith, shared. “To lean on God when the moments seem the darkest, and to be able to see people trying to play you your whole life every step of the way – there’s always going to be somebody not believing in what you’re doing [but] as you reach new frontiers and new goals in life, and when you have people that believe in you … a community that sticks together, that’s the way that we can protect each other.”

Though a polarizing cultural figure, especially following his 2020 presidential run and vocal support for Donald Trump, Ye’s genius has always been in his ability to create magic in the grey area — as a Midwestern rapper sandwiched between two coasts; as a Black man who’s middle-class upbringing ran in opposition to prevailing “street” stereotypes; as a producer who found his voice in the time it took to be taken seriously as a rapper; and a cultural icon who draws power from the space in between two extremes of greatness, to be highly visible and yet perpetually enigmatic.

Ye, the genius, the Afrofuturist, the unlikely producer-turned-rapper who is as much respected as he is criticized, influenced the immersive experience hosted by Netflix. Each room illuminated the relationship between the past and the future, much like the documentary chronicles Ye’s life pre- and post-fame. Lo-fi video graphics and analog objects like 1990s desktop computers, copying machines, retro-producing equipment, and office chairs were surrounded by installations of overgrown flora and fauna; the tension between created media images and the organic nature of real-life was a consistent theme throughout the night.

The afterparty, downstairs at Chef Evan Funke’s Mother Wolf, was a constellation of stars: Ye, Da Baby, Roddy Ricch, Quavo, Taraji P. Henson, Usher, Rihanna, A$AP Rocky, and others.

“I got offered $100 million by Larry Jackson to put Donda [his latest album] on Apple, but I ain’t never got a meeting with Tim Cook,” Ye said, adding: “It ain’t about the money, it’s about our power and our respect, collectively.”

The story of jeen-yuhs starts by exploring Ye’s tunnel vision on rap stardom and leaves with a cliffhanger that suggests acts two and three will show his career expand and his vision bloom into a broader view. “Those tapes…that I would’ve been embarrassed for y’all to see…all make sense now,” he said.

In his closing remarks, Ye emphasized his interest in staying true to himself and moving forward with that priority in mind. “I be saying stuff that people try to remind me in Black History Month that people got killed for. But this is Black Future Month, and we alive.”

Best of The Hollywood Reporter

Click here to read the full article.

Comments / 0

Related
The Hollywood Reporter

Keke Palmer Escapes a Plantation and Discovers Freedom in ‘Alice’ Trailer

“Doing the right thing is never wrong,” Keke Palmer says in the first official trailer for her upcoming film Alice. The film, which marks Krystin Ver Linden’s directorial debut, premiered at the Sundance Film Festival in the U.S. Dramatic Competition Section. Palmer stars as Alice, an enslaved woman in 1800s Georgia who, after escaping her plantation, learns that it’s actually 1973.More from The Hollywood ReporterThe Hollywood Reporter Critics Pick the 20 Best Films of Sundance 2022Sundance: Netflix, Obamas' Higher Ground Land Doc 'Descendant''All That Breathes': Film Review | Sundance 2022 The two-minute trailer opens with a glimpse of the enslaved life Palmer’s Alice...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Confessions of a Shopaholic’ Author Sophie Kinsella’s Novel ‘Remember Me?’ Getting Movie Treatment (Exclusive)

Remember Me?, a novel by author Sophie Kinsella, is set for a movie treatment. Just To Be Clear Productions is adapting the book from the Confessions of a Shopaholic writer, with Ellie Kanner attached to direct the edgy romantic comedy based on a screenplay by scribe Jenna Mirza Mattison. Just To Be Clear Productions CEO Joey Plager will executive produce the project after being part of the team producing another Kinsella project, I’ve Got Your Number, with Dakota Fanning and Freddie Highmore attached to star.More from The Hollywood Reporter'Big Bug': Film ReviewBitcoin Scam Documentary Coming to Netflix From 'Fyre' Fest DirectorHow...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Kevin Smith Speaks Out on ‘Spider-Man’ Oscars Snub: “Make a Populist Choice”

Kevin Smith has an issue with the Academy failing to give Spider-Man: No Way Home an Oscar nomination for best picture. While speaking on his FatMan Beyond podcast, Smith questioned the best picture snub.More from The Hollywood ReporterUnited in Love and Oscars: "Would Feel Strange If We Had to Celebrate Just One"Oscars: 2022 Ceremony to Feature a Multi-Emcee PaloozaWhat Happened to Lady Gaga's Oscar Nomination? “They got 10 slots, they can’t give one to the biggest fucking movie of, like, the last three years?” he argued. “Man, and they’re like, ‘Why won’t anyone watch this show?’ Like fucking make a populist choice, fuck, man. You...
MOVIES
1051thebounce.com

Kanye Reveals What Caused Problems Between Him & Kim Kardashian

As Kanye and Kim Kardashian venture into new public relationships, Ye is dishing on their nearly seven-year marriage and some of the problems that caused them to lead to divorce. In a new interview from Hollywood Unlocked, Ye spills that cancel culture was one of the factors that caused problems...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kanye West
Person
Jay Z
Person
Kanye
Person
Ridley Scott
Person
Rihanna
Person
Lena Dunham
Person
Lady Gaga
Person
Sophie Kinsella
Person
Donda West
HollywoodLife

Kanye West Kisses Julia Fox As She Straddles Him In Steamy New Photo

As her romance with Kanye West heats up, Julia Fox shared some new behind-the-scenes photos of their love story — including one PDA-filled shot of her straddling the rapper!. Things are definitely heating up between Kanye West and Julia Fox! After the couple spent some time apart to attend their respective kids’ birthday parties, Julia reminisced about some of the hottest moments in their romance so far on her Instagram Story on Jan. 18. She shared one shot of herself sprawled across Kanye’s lap as he places a kiss on her forehead, which is facing away from the camera. She also posted a compilation video of some of their time together, including a kiss on the lips in the streets as paparazzi fired away with their cameras.
CELEBRITIES
HipHopDX.com

Ice Cube Echoes Kanye West Sentiments Over NFTs: 'I Actually Hate This Fake Ass Shit'

The non-fungible token (NFT) business is booming — but don’t expect Ice Cube to hop on the bandwagon anytime soon. On Wednesday (February 2), someone tweeted a meme of The Notorious B.I.G., Ice Cube, Snoop Dogg and Eminem looking like Renaissance paintings and wrote, “found this dope pic on my old phone and my first thought was ‘I wish this was a NFT collection. 10/10 would mint.”
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Kanye West claims Kim Kardashian ‘plays with Black men’s lives’, says she accused him of ‘putting a hit out on her’

Kanye West has said that Kim Kardashian “plays with Black men’s lives”. In a series of posts, which have since been deleted, the rapper made a number of accusations against Kardashian, who filed for divorce from West in February last year.He claimed that he wanted to “get this straight” after his former wife “accused me of putting a hit out on her”.“I beg to go to my daughter’s party and I’m accused of being on drugs, then I play with my son and I take my Akira graphic novels and I’m accused of stealing, now I’m being accused of...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#German#Citizen News#Time
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Deadline

Kanye West Claims He Will Drop Coachella Show If Billie Eilish Won’t Apologize To Travis Scott – UPDATE: She Responds

UPDATE: No apology yet from Billie Eilish. But she responded to Kanye West tweet in his comments section. “Literally never said a thing about Travis. Was just helping a fan,” Eilish replied. EARLIER: Kanye West wants an apology from Billie Eilish. Not to him, but to fellow rapper Travis Scott, who was allegedly dissed by Eilish last Saturday. The beef started when Eilish stopped her show in Atlanta on Saturday to attend to a fan having breathing problems in front of the stage. Eilish got her crew to procure an inhaler for the fan. That’s when she made some comments that many have construed as...
CELEBRITIES
MySanAntonio

Kanye West threatens to pull out of Coachella unless Billie Eilish apologizes for something she didn’t do

Kanye West said he won’t perform at Coachella unless Billie Eilish apologizes to his friend Travis Scott for something she didn’t do. On Thursday, the 44-year-old rapper shared a screenshot of a blog post about Eilish, 20, offering an inhaler to a distressed fan at her Atlanta concert. The blog post claimed that she “dissed” Scott, though the Happier Than Ever singer never mentioned Scott nor Astroworld onstage.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Kanye West documentary shows rapper’s mother issue warning about being ‘too arrogant’

A brand new Kanye West documentary shows footage of his mother warning him off becoming “too arrogant”.The controversial rapper’s career is profiled in a three-part series titled Jeen-Yuhs, which will be released on Netflix in February.Filled with footage of his rise from producer to successful rapper, and filmed in Chicago and New York, the documentary also focuses on West’s relationship with his mother, Donda.In a moment from 2001, West is visiting his mother in her Chicago home when he’s discussing his success after producing the Jay-Z song "Izzo (HOVA)".“I was thinking about something I was going to say to...
MUSIC
AOL Corp

Kanye West showers Julia Fox and her friends with birthday Birkin bags

Kanye "Ye" West is feeling generous with his lady friend, Julia Fox, on her birthday!. The GRAMMY-winning rapper and the Uncut Gems actress, who turned 32 on Wednesday, celebrated her birthday with several of Fox's close friends at NYC French eatery, Lucien. A source tells ET that the Donda rapper...
RETAIL
The Hollywood Reporter

The Hollywood Reporter

Los Angeles, CA
28K+
Followers
9K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hollywood Reporter is the premier destination & most widely trusted resource for entertainment news, reviews, videos & more.

 https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy