Justin McGee (mpd)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Missing Child Alert has been issued for a missing 17-year-old boy.

Justin McGee is described as 5′7″, 160 pounds, and was last seen wearing a black shirt, grey jeans, and black tennis shoes, police said.

His last known address is in the 1500 block of Dellwood Street.

He left his home and hasn’t returned, police said.

If seen, call the Missing Persons Bureau at 901-636-4479.

©2022 Cox Media Group