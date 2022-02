EASTHAMPTON — For many that call Easthampton home, the intersection at South and Main streets is a travel route that’s avoided, if possible. Navigating the intersection can prove to be difficult as a vehicle coming from South Street needs to not only look out for right-of-way traffic driving along the Main Street (Route 10) corridor, but also those stopped on the other side of the street. In the last two decades, the intersection has been the site of 75 car crashes.

EASTHAMPTON, MA ・ 10 DAYS AGO