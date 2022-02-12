ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nassau County, NY

Suspects At Large After Armed Robbery Of Domino's Deliveryman In Nassau County

By Joe Lombardi
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48Smkk_0eCtBgCD00
Two suspects are at large after an armed robbery of a pizza deliveryman near a Long Island intersection. Photo Credit: Pixabay/fsHH

Two suspects are at large after an armed robbery of a pizza deliveryman near a Long Island intersection.

It happened around 1:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 12 in Farmingdale.

A 60-year-old man who was delivering food for Domino's Pizza was making a delivery in the vicinity of Oak Street and Cinque Drive when he was approached by two unknown males, according to Nassau County Police.

One of the suspects grabbed the victim, pressed a handgun into his back and demanded cash, said police.

Both suspects placed their hands in the victim’s pockets, removed an undisclosed amount of US currency and fled southbound on Cinque Drive, according to police.

No injuries were reported.

The first subject is described as being Black, in his early 20’s, and approximately 5-foot-7 and 150 pounds with a thin build. He was wearing all black and had a black surgical mask covering his face, said police.

The second subject who grabbed the victim is described as being Black, and approximately 6-foot tall. He was dressed in black and had a gray knit cap.

Detectives request anyone with information regarding the above incident to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS. All calls will remain anonymous.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 7

Ali “Truth always hurts” Imtiaz
2d ago

Hope these scums get arrested soon and be locked up for natural life without the possibility of parole because it’s arm robbery. These animals has no moral, families or life.

Reply(1)
4
Related
Daily Voice

Nassau County Man Accused Of Robbing 7-Eleven

A 42-year-old man was arrested after authorities said he robbed a 7-Eleven on Long Island. Danefield Bourne, of Roosevelt, was arrested following a robbery that happened at about 5:40 a.m. on Sunday, Feb. 13, according to the Nassau County Police Department. NCPD said Bourne entered the store, located at 420...
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
Daily Voice

Hempstead Man Nabbed Attempting To Shoplift At Macy's

A Long Island man has been arrested for attempted robbery after allegedly trying to leave a Macy's with a bag stuffed full of sweaters and jackets without paying, authorities announced. Antwain Key, age 32, of Hempstead, was arrested on Saturday, Feb. 12, by Nassau County Police in East Garden City.
HEMPSTEAD, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Nassau County, NY
Nassau County, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Farmingdale, NY
Daily Voice

Fugitive Caught After Causing 3-Car Crash On Jersey Shore: Police

Manchester police have captured a man who fled the scene of a three-car crash, authorities said. The crash, which resulted in injuries, occurred on Saturday night, Feb. 12. On Sunday, Feb. 13, at 5:18 p.m, police received a call from Manchester EMS, who said they saw a man matching the description of a fugitive. He reportedly had jumped a fence into Leisure Village West community. A short time later, police received additional phone calls from several residents within Leisure Village that a man fitting the suspect's description was knocking on their doors and asking them to call a taxi, police said.
MANCHESTER, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Robbery#Long Island#Crime Stoppers#Domino S Pizza
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Pizza
Daily Voice

Morris County Homeowner Killed Several Vultures With Air Rifle: Police

A homeowner in Morris County was charged after shooting and killing several vultures with an air rifle, authorities announced. A complaint from a Dover resident stated that several dead turkey vultures were found on his property between mid-December 2021 and mid-January 2022, the New Jersey Conservation Officers Association said citing a report to the Fish and Game Council.
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

Man Killed In Single-Car Crash In Area, Police Say

Police are investigating after a man died following a single-car crash in the area. Dutchess County resident Avinash Harrindranauth, age 28, was killed around 6:30 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 12, in the town of Union Vale on Verbank Club Road, police said. According to Captain John Watterson, of the Dutchess County...
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
Daily Voice

Fugitive, 23, Arrested In Central Jersey Shooting

New Jersey State Police and US Marshals have arrested a man wanted in a shooting earlier this month, authorities said. Jonathan Rodriguez, 23, of Perth Amboy was a suspect in a shooting that caused serious injury to a victim in Perth Amboy on Feb. 5, State Police said. State Police...
PERTH AMBOY, NJ
Daily Voice

Rockland County Couple Injured, 75-Year-Old Driver Charged In Head-On Crash

A woman and a young passenger escaped serious injury in a head-on crash caused by a 75-year-old Rockland County driver, authorities said. The elderly driver and her 83-year-old male passenger, both from Piermont in Rockland County, were in a 2019 Nissan Rogue that crossed the center line on West Grand Avenue near Woodland Road in New Jersey and collided with a 2017 Dodge Durango shortly before 8:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 11, Montvale Police Chief Joseph Sanfilippo said.
ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
216K+
Followers
35K+
Post
64M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield and New Haven Counties in Connecticut; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Essex, Hudson, Mercer, Morris, Passaic, Sussex and Union Counties in New Jersey; and Dutchess, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster and Westchester in New York as well as Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York counties in Pennsylvania.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy