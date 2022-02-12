Suspects At Large After Armed Robbery Of Domino's Deliveryman In Nassau County

Two suspects are at large after an armed robbery of a pizza deliveryman near a Long Island intersection. Photo Credit: Pixabay/fsHH

Two suspects are at large after an armed robbery of a pizza deliveryman near a Long Island intersection.

It happened around 1:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 12 in Farmingdale.

A 60-year-old man who was delivering food for Domino's Pizza was making a delivery in the vicinity of Oak Street and Cinque Drive when he was approached by two unknown males, according to Nassau County Police.

One of the suspects grabbed the victim, pressed a handgun into his back and demanded cash, said police.

Both suspects placed their hands in the victim’s pockets, removed an undisclosed amount of US currency and fled southbound on Cinque Drive, according to police.

No injuries were reported.

The first subject is described as being Black, in his early 20’s, and approximately 5-foot-7 and 150 pounds with a thin build. He was wearing all black and had a black surgical mask covering his face, said police.

The second subject who grabbed the victim is described as being Black, and approximately 6-foot tall. He was dressed in black and had a gray knit cap.

Detectives request anyone with information regarding the above incident to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS. All calls will remain anonymous.

