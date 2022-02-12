ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hobart, NY

Hobart men’s lacrosse cruises past Canisius in season opener

By Kyle Evans
FingerLakes1.com
FingerLakes1.com
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=485cmI_0eCtBZy000

The Hobart men’s lacrosse team opened the 2022 season with a 22-13 victory over Canisius on Saturday afternoon at the Poole Sports Dome.

The Statesmen outscored the Golden Griffins 9-6 in the first half and 13-7 in the second half.

Tommy Mott recorded nine points (5+4) and Ryan Archer added seven (3+4) to lead Hobart. Derrek Madonna chipped in four goals in the win while John Herlihy notched two goals and dished out two assists for a four-point afternoon.

Jacob Buck and Colin Kelly each tallied a hat trick and added an assist to pace Canisius. Keegan Kozack also added a hat trick while Nathan Conry finished with two goals.

Hobart goaltender Kevin Holtby made 11 saves and allowed nine goals before being relieved by Loukas Sotiropoulos, who made one save and allowed four goals. Matt Vavonese stopped 16 shots for Canisius and allowed 20 goals. Garet Long allowed the other two goals and made two saves.

Hobart is back in action next Saturday as they take on Lehigh University at Boswell Field. The game will start at 12 p.m.

Get the latest headlines delivered to your inbox each morning? Sign up for our Morning Edition to start your day. FL1 on the Go! Download the free FingerLakes1.com App for Android (All Android Devices) or iOS (iPhone, iPad).

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
FingerLakes1.com

Hobart’s Tommy Mott named NEC Co-Player of the Week

Hobart attackman Tommy Mott was named Northeast Conference Men’s Lacrosse Co-Player of the Week on Monday. Mott recorded a career-high nine points (5 goals, 4 assists) in Hobart’s season-opening win over Canisius on Saturday. The nine points were the most by a Statesmen since February 15, 2020. Hobart...
HOBART, NY
FingerLakes1.com

SYRACUSE SPEAKS: Halfway There featuring Patrick Williams (podcast)

In this episode of Syracuse Speaks, host Alex Ackerman welcomes regular guest Patrick Williams back to the podcast. Patrick covers the league for TheAHL.com and has a regular column over at NHL.com. With Syracuse passing the halfway point of their season this month, the two start off by discussing the Crunch’s recent rough patch. The Crunch has gone 3-6-1-0 in their most recent 10 games and is currently on a three-game skid thanks to an unproductive trip to Laval. Alex and Patrick break down what’s going on with the team and discuss what needs to be done to get back into playoff contention. They also discuss the season Syracuse captain Gabriel Dumont is having, who needs to start stepping it up (with a specific look at Alex Barre-Boulet) and analyze the recent trade of former Tampa Bay Lightning prospect Jimmy Huntington for forward Anthony Richard. They address the challenges of developing young professionals in this league, using Patrick Maroon’s career path as a bit of a case study.
NHL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hobart, NY
Sports
City
Hobart, NY
FingerLakes1.com

Amerks fall to Wolf Pack in OT, 2-1

The Rochester Americans gained a point for the second straight night, but this time fell to the Hartford Wolf Pack, 2-1, in overtime. Amerks goaltender Aaron Dell turned aside 24-of-26 shots. Adam Huska stopped 30-of-31 shots for the Wolf Pack. Both teams were unable to covert on their power play...
NHL
FingerLakes1.com

Lightning recall defenseman Darren Raddysh from Crunch

The Tampa Bay Lightning have recalled defenseman Darren Raddysh from the Syracuse Crunch, the team announced on Monday. The 25-year-old has skated in four games with Tampa Bay this season, recording two shots on goal. He made his NHL debut on December 30 against the Florida Panthers. Raddysh has appeared...
NHL
FingerLakes1.com

FingerLakes1.com

70K+
Followers
14K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

We believe good journalism shouldn't be stuck behind a paywall. FingerLakes1.com is a paywall-free publication that focuses on delivering all of the news residents, visitors, and those who work in the Finger Lakes need to know in real-time. Breaking news, podcasts, in-depth investigative stories, and more all from a locally-owned news organization with a mission of investing in the communities we serve.

 https://fingerlakes1.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy