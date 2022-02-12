Hobart men’s lacrosse cruises past Canisius in season opener

The Hobart men’s lacrosse team opened the 2022 season with a 22-13 victory over Canisius on Saturday afternoon at the Poole Sports Dome.

The Statesmen outscored the Golden Griffins 9-6 in the first half and 13-7 in the second half.

Tommy Mott recorded nine points (5+4) and Ryan Archer added seven (3+4) to lead Hobart. Derrek Madonna chipped in four goals in the win while John Herlihy notched two goals and dished out two assists for a four-point afternoon.

Jacob Buck and Colin Kelly each tallied a hat trick and added an assist to pace Canisius. Keegan Kozack also added a hat trick while Nathan Conry finished with two goals.

Hobart goaltender Kevin Holtby made 11 saves and allowed nine goals before being relieved by Loukas Sotiropoulos, who made one save and allowed four goals. Matt Vavonese stopped 16 shots for Canisius and allowed 20 goals. Garet Long allowed the other two goals and made two saves.

Hobart is back in action next Saturday as they take on Lehigh University at Boswell Field. The game will start at 12 p.m.

Get the latest headlines delivered to your inbox each morning? Sign up for our Morning Edition to start your day. FL1 on the Go! Download the free FingerLakes1.com App for Android (All Android Devices) or iOS (iPhone, iPad).