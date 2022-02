With the Super Bowl on Sunday, Feb. 13, we look at the NFL’s passionate fans – and compare them to those of other sports. In 2016, 65% of U.S. adults said they follow the NFL in some form, with 56% watching games on television and 9% tuning in via the internet.Globally, 38% of adults are fans, with particularly notable peaks in Mexico, India and China. Overall, that means there are four times as many NFL fans in the rest of the world as there are in America.American men (74%) are more likely than women (56%) to be fans, with 25-34 the leading age group.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO