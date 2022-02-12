Cold weekend, big storm next week.

Bigger storm coming this week. High of 24 and low of 10 today. Small snow amounts today River stage is up. Tracking a storm this week. Terre Haute right now is cold and a calm wind. Temps are cold. The wind is calm. Water vapor satellite has mostly dry air in place here. Satellite has some clouds around here. All clear on radar. Next 2 days will stay dry. The wind will change to the south and pick up. Bigger storm later this week with rain changing to snow. Another big storm in about 9 days. Tonight, cloudy and 10. Tomorrow, partly sunny and 34. warmer later this week and rain that changes to snow and colder by Friday.

TERRE HAUTE, IN ・ 22 HOURS AGO