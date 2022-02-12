ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Cold weekend, big storm next week.

MyWabashValley.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleClearing late Saturday night with a low of 12. Cold with afternoon scattered snow showers...

www.mywabashvalley.com

Comments / 0

Related
MyWabashValley.com

Big storm this week

Bigger storm coming this week. High of 24 and low of 10 today. Small snow amounts today River stage is up. Tracking a storm this week. Terre Haute right now is cold and a calm wind. Temps are cold. The wind is calm. Water vapor satellite has mostly dry air in place here. Satellite has some clouds around here. All clear on radar. Next 2 days will stay dry. The wind will change to the south and pick up. Bigger storm later this week with rain changing to snow. Another big storm in about 9 days. Tonight, cloudy and 10. Tomorrow, partly sunny and 34. warmer later this week and rain that changes to snow and colder by Friday.
TERRE HAUTE, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
KSNT

Warm start to the week ahead of midweek storm system

Temperatures should be really pleasant for today as our winds remain fairly light out of the west with highs in the low to middle 50s. By Tuesday we’ll soar into the middle to upper 60s – which is nearly 20° above average for mid-February. That’s all thanks to the return of a southerly breeze, which could gust as high as 35 mph in the afternoon.
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
kyweathercenter.com

Watching A Big Storm System Later This Week

Good Monday to one and all. It’s another cold day with some flakes flying across the region, but the focus is on a much bigger system rolling our way later this week. This can bring everything from strong storms to some winter weather to our region. Let’s begin with...
ENVIRONMENT
KWQC

Potential winter storm by Thursday morning?

Consumer advocates say the time is long past due to lift the cloak of secrecy at the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission. There are two websites you can use to find out whether something you just bought, or have owned for years, has either been recalled or reported as potentially dangerous.
ROCK ISLAND, IL
abc7ny.com

New storm to bring possible severe weather toward South, Midwest

It was a wild weekend along the East Coast, which had record high temperatures on Saturday and then up to a half-foot of snow in some areas on Sunday. Bitter cold followed the snow to the region Monday where wind chills reached the single digits and even below zero for parts of the Northeast.
ENVIRONMENT
kvnutalk

New storm to bring possible severe weather towards South, Midwest

The East Coast saw record high temperatures on Saturday and snow on Sunday. It was a wild weekend along the East Coast, which had record high temperatures on Saturday and then up to a half-foot of snow in some areas on Sunday. Bitter cold followed the snow to the region...
ENVIRONMENT
KPLC TV

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Warming trend ahead this week; next cold front could bring strong storms Thursday

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - After a frosty start to our Monday, temperatures warm up quickly through the day, topping out in the 60s this afternoon under abundant sunshine. Each day will bring gradually warmer afternoon temperatures until our next cold front arrives Thursday. This front could bring some strong to severe storms through the area during the morning and afternoon followed by another big drop in temperatures with highs back into the 50s on Friday.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
WJTV 12

Storm Team 12: Today’s Forecast

MONDAY NIGHT and TUESDAY: A ridge of high pressure will slowly slide over the Lower Mississippi Valley, which means continued dry weather to start the work week. Wildfire conditions are likely to remain “Elevated” through at least Tuesday. Temperatures will warm nicely under sunny skies, reaching the mid and upper 60s on Monday, and possibly […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
wjol.com

Thursday: A Major Winter Storm

While it is still 4 days away, there is an increasing chance for a MAJOR WINTER STORM to impact the Chicago area. The GFS or Global Forecast System has been inconsistent with the track of the storm and potential snowfield. While the model shows high snowfall totals, it has jogged back and forth several times.
ENVIRONMENT
MyWabashValley.com

Big storm later this week

Temps are warmer today. High of 31 and low of 10 today. No snow today. Terre Haute right now is cool and a south wind. Temps are cool. Water vapor satellite has dry air for us. Satellite and radar are all clear in this area. Next 48 hours stay dry till later on Wednesday. Thursday we have rain changing to sow as temps fall on Thursday. More active weather after this storm. Tonight, clear and cold at 20. Tomorrow, partly cloudy and 51. Big storm on Thursday and warmer by the weekend.
TERRE HAUTE, IN
ABC30 Fresno

New storm to bring possible severe weather toward South, Midwest

It was a wild weekend along the East Coast, which had record high temperatures on Saturday and then up to a half-foot of snow in some areas on Sunday. Bitter cold followed the snow to the region Monday where wind chills reached the single digits and even below zero for parts of the Northeast.
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy