The Georgia softball team bounced back after an opening day loss to UCF in extra-innings by defeating Longwood University 4-2 and Minnesota by a score of 3-2. Georgia opened up the day against Longwood, the Lancers scoring first after a solo shot from Korynna Anderson to put Longwood ahead 1-0 in the top of the second inning. The Bulldogs quickly responded with a run of their own to tie the game at 1 after freshman Lyndi Rae Davis hit a single to left field that allowed junior Sara Mosley to score from third base in the bottom of the second.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO