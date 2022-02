Following the Los Angeles Rams’ big win over the Cincinnati Bengals during Super Bowl LVI, fans took to the street of the City of Angels and it was absolute chaos. According to The New York Post, the Los Angeles Police Department declared an unlawful assembly on Sunday. The incident consisted of “violent and destructive” Los Angeles Rams fans. The fans took to the streets and wreaked havoc on downtown all while chanting “Whose house? Rams house!”

NFL ・ 11 HOURS AGO