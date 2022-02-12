ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Timothy L. O’Brien: Congress may rescue the Postal Service from itself

By Timothy L. OBrien Guest Columnist
Times Leader
Times Leader
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gZnT9_0eCt9I6000

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.

The U.S. Postal Service is dysfunctional, timeworn, and hemorrhages billions of dollars a year. It’s also an essential operation that still knits communities together and helps major private carriers get their packages to doorsteps.

So it’s wonderful that a bipartisan coalition in the House of Representatives finally mustered the will Tuesday evening to pass a bill that gives the Postal Service a fighting chance. Politicians have warned that the post office was in danger of running out of money in two years without an overhaul.

The Postal Service Reform Act aims to do just that, by ending a budget oddity that had hamstrung the service for more than a decade. It also rationalizes how the post office handles its employees’ health benefits, mandates greater transparency and oversight around its bookkeeping, and opens the door to modernization and innovation. A companion bill is expected to get bipartisan backing in the Senate and the White House has signaled its support. Change is afoot.The Postal Service has been a political football over the last two years, buffeted by concerns that Postmaster General Louis DeJoy, appointed by the Postal Service’s board during former President Donald Trump’s term, was undermining operations to give his benefactor an advantage in the 2020 presidential election. The post office’s financial and strategic challenges have also been repeatedly misdiagnosed, by Trump and others, leaving little hope that its problems could be solved.

The Postal Service offered Congress a reminder of its dire condition Tuesday morning when it released results for its fiscal first quarter. It reported a net loss of about $1.5 billion, compared to net income of $318 million in the same quarter a year ago. Revenue fell $202 million to $21.3 billion, which the post office attributed to waning e-commerce deliveries that had surged during the COVID-19 lockdowns. Lower mail volumes and higher costs also weighed on results.

No enterprise can survive that kind of routine financial bleeding, but it’s also worth remembering that the Postal Service isn’t a business. It’s a public service, and the Constitution identifies it as such. Like the military, public schools, police, firefighters, and the national intelligence and diplomatic corps, it hasn’t used traditional private-sector accounting. (The post office’s deficits also pale in comparison to federal agencies like the Pentagon, for example, which rings up tens of trillions of dollars in annual “accounting adjustments.”)

Trump regularly cited losses on package deliveries as the culprit eating away at the Postal Service’s profits, but the package business had given the post office a nice revenue boost. Mail delivery, the service’s true lifeblood, has been unspooled by email and other technological changes and has been slumping for years.

A big chunk of the Postal Service’s losses, about $46.7 billion for the fiscal years 2014 through 2021, were also due to a congressional mandate requiring it to prefund future retiree health benefits for its employees — which many other public and private entities don’t have to follow. The prefunding requirement also accounts for $152.8 billion of the service’s $206.4 billion in liabilities. The House’s legislation does away with that requirement, and also forgives about $57 billion of the liabilities associated with it. The bill’s sponsors also said the accounting change, and a requirement that the service’s retirees enroll in Medicare, will save the post office another $50 billion over the next decade.

The House bill requires the post office to provide easily searchable delivery data that consumers can use to track mail and packages, and mandates the service to continue delivering mail at least six days a week — whether it’s an election year or not.

There are other changes the Postal Service should also consider pursuing, beyond what the House bill envisions. It could encourage the sprawling retail network of post offices to offer more diverse services and become more entrepreneurial. Raising the price of postage stamps would also help its finances, but an independent commission sets those prices, not the Postal Service.

Still, the House bill goes a long way toward refashioning the Postal Service and gives it the financial relief it needs to be creative — and, hopefully, profitable. The Senate should follow suit as quickly as possible.

Timothy L. O’Brien, an award-winning journalist, is the author of TrumpNation:The Art of Being the Donald, the definitive biography of President Donald Trump.

Comments / 0

Related
New York Post

Chuck Schumer announces Senate vote on $50 billion USPS upgrades

Federal legislation dedicating tens of billions in funding over the next ten years to the chronically cash-strapped US Postal Service will get a Senate vote Monday, Majority Leader Chuck Schumer announced Sunday. The Senate vote Monday evening will come after on Tuesday the House by a wide margin approved the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Suburban Times

Kilmer Votes to Strengthen U.S. Postal Service

Office of Rep. Derek Kilmer announcement. On Feb. 8, U.S. Representative Derek Kilmer (WA-06) voted to support the Postal Service Reform Act of 2022, bipartisan legislation aimed at helping the U.S. Postal Service remain financially viable and ensuring it provides the high quality of service Americans expect and deserve. By saving billions in funding and increasing performance transparency the bipartisan legislation aims to continue reliable, on-time mail service to Washingtonians who rely on the Postal Service to receive paychecks, lifesaving prescriptions, tax returns and more. Rep. Kilmer spoke on the House floor in support of the legislation.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donald Trump
wnynewsnow.com

Reed Praises Legislation Aimed At Boosting Postal Service

WASHINGTON – The U.S. Postal Service may see a long-term boost to its stability in the next few weeks. That’s according to Congressman Tom Reed, who touted the Postal Service Act of 2022 during his weekly press conference. Reed says the bipartisan legislation, which passed the House Tuesday, will address the finances and operations of the Postal Service for the next decade-plus.
CONGRESS & COURTS
southernminn.com

Axne among postal service reform supporters

(Washington) -- Legislation making big changes in the U.S. Postal Service's operations cleared the U.S. House earlier this week. By a 342-to-92 vote, the House approved the Postal Service Reform Act, designed to improve operations and increase the postal service's transparency. Iowa Congresswoman Cindy Axne was among the bill's supporters. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Thursday morning, Axne says the bill ensures the USPS is accountable to provide reliable, six-day services. The West Des Moines Democrat says the bill contains "straightforward policy" that helps deliver the mail to people the way it should. In recent years, the postal service has faced budget difficulties leading to service delays and shutdowns impacting communities.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Daily Local News

Houlahan celebrates passage of Postal Service Reform Act

U.S. Rep. Chrissy Houlahan, D-6th of Easttown, this week voted to improve mail delivery across Pennsylvania and strengthen the U.S. Postal Service with the Postal Service Reform Act of 2022. The bill passed the House by a wide bipartisan margin, 342-92. “Pennsylvanians want their mail delivered on time — passing...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Fort Wayne Journal Gazette

House OKs bill easing Postal Service burden

WASHINGTON – Congress would lift onerous budget requirements that have helped push the Postal Service deeply into debt and would require it to continue delivering mail six days per week under bipartisan legislation the House approved Tuesday. The election-year bill, coming at a time of widespread complaints about slower...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Postal Service#Mail Delivery#The U S Postal Service#Senate#The White House#The Postal Service
wkdzradio.com

Congressman Says Rural America To Benefit From Postal Reform

Rural Kentucky and America will feel the effects of a United States Postal Service reform bill that is making its way through Congress. First District Congressman James Comer says the Postal Reform Bill that passed the United States House of Representatives this week will provide a new direction for the federal agency.
CONGRESS & COURTS
wisr680.com

Rep. Kelly Touts New Postal Service Bill

Congressman Mike Kelly is touting bipartisan legislation that supporters say will protect workers of the U.S. Postal Service. The Postal Service Reform Act passed earlier this week by an overwhelming majority. It gives the USPS about $50 billion over the next decade to help put the government service on better...
BUTLER, PA
radioresultsnetwork.com

U.S. House Approves Legislation To Reform Postal Service

Representative Bergman voted in favor of H.R. 3076, the Postal Service Reform Act, which was approved in the House of Representatives. This bipartisan legislation will help restore financial sustainability to the USPS while implementing administrative reform to improve transparency, promote competitiveness, and prevent service disruptions. Rep. Bergman stated, “From small...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. House of Representatives
Washington Post

House Republicans and Democrats agree on $57 billion USPS overhaul

The House on Tuesday advanced a major financial overhaul of the ailing U.S. Postal Service, relieving it of tens of billions of dollars in liabilities that agency leaders said prevented it from modernizing and providing efficient service. The bill, which passed 342 to 92, marks a major breakthrough for the...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Marietta Daily Journal

Postal Service says it could buy more EVs if Congress funded it

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Postal Service said it could buy more electric vehicles if more funding were available, following Biden administration criticism of the agency’s plan to replace its fleet mainly with gas-powered delivery trucks. The Postal Service plan includes an initial order for 5,000 electric vehicles and...
INDUSTRY
bainbridgereview.com

Bill would help Postal Service improve even more

The U.S. Postal Service doesn’t say anything about COVID-19 or lockdowns in its motto. Nonetheless, over the last two years, America’s mail carriers stayed on the job and kept the nation going. It’s important to keep that in mind as Congress begins once again to wrestle with the thorny issue of postal reform.
CONGRESS & COURTS
VTDigger

Applauding Sen. Sanders for U.S. Postal Service reform

Thank you, Sen. Bernie Sanders, for co-sponsoring the Postal Service Reform Act and supporting the Vermont and local businesses that depend on the U.S. Postal Service for affordable and reliable package delivery. This legislation makes much-needed changes for the post office’s long-term sustainability, while codifying the service we already depend...
VERMONT STATE
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Postal Service is buying gas-powered trucks, despite Biden climate order

WASHINGTON — A senior House Democrat called on Wednesday for the resignation of Louis DeJoy, the postmaster general, saying he flouted President Joe Biden’s plan to electrify the federal fleet by placing a multibillion-dollar order for mostly gasoline-powered vehicles. Rep. Gerald Connolly, D-Va., who leads the House subcommittee...
U.S. POLITICS
The Fiscal Times

US Postal Service Faces $11 Billion Mail Truck Fight

Happy Groundhog Day!Punxsutawney Phil today predicted six more weeks of winter, while Staten Island Chuck, another purportedly prognosticating rodent, called an early spring. But our favorite holiday tidbit came from Connor O’Brien, a reporter covering Congress for Politico: "If appropriators see their shadow today, then we’re in for another six-week CR."
U.S. POLITICS
Times Leader

Times Leader

8K+
Followers
15K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Opinion and more from the Wilkes-Barre Times Leader.

 https://www.timesleader.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy