Rams fans celebrating victory in the Super Bowl flooded the streets of downtown Los Angeles Sunday, Feb. 13, prompting an order to clear the area from police. Officers issued an order to disperse from the area of 11th and Hope streets at about 9 p.m., Los Angeles Police Officer Lizeth Lomeli said. Authorities did not have an immediate estimate on the number of people there, but the crowd was seen filling the intersection in live footage broadcast from the scene.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 22 HOURS AGO