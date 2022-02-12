ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duplin County, NC

North Carolina man sentenced for pipe bombs, meth trafficking

By The Associated Press
WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rjuAZ_0eCt8dTM00
Life in prison: Kristofer Erlbacher was sentenced to a mandatory life sentence on Monday. (Ulrich Baumgarten via Getty Images)

NEW BERN, N.C. — (AP) — A federal judge has sentenced a North Carolina man to almost 12 years in prison for trafficking methamphetamine and being in possession of multiple pipe bombs and firearms, prosecutors said.

Victor Gonzales, 35, of Duplin County, was sentenced on Friday on multiple charges, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Court documents and other evidence indicated the Duplin County Sheriff’s Office made two controlled purchases of two ounces of methamphetamine from Gonzales at his residence in April 2021.

[ ALSO READ: Deputies: Two men arrested after 3 pipe bombs, drugs found at Lancaster house ]

Gonzales was arrested as he was served with a search warrant after the transactions, according to a news release. In a van in the yard, officers found a box with digital scales and 146 grams of methamphetamine. A safe inside the residence contained a homemade pipe bomb, officials said. An AR-15 rifle was found in a car parked in the driveway.

A search of a second property turned up six homemade pipe bombs and two pistols.

According to law enforcement, Gonzales is associated with the SUR 13 gang and was involved in the distribution of more than a kilogram of methamphetamine from October 2019 until the time of his arrest in April 2021.

(WATCH BELOW: Local college reacts to HBCU bomb threats)

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 1

Related
WSOC Charlotte

2 children found surrounded by more than 100 needles in New Hampshire, police say

MANCHESTER, N.H. — A New Hampshire man is facing a host of criminal charges after police conducting a welfare check on Thursday made a harrowing discovery. First responders, who received a call for a child in need of medical attention, found two children in the Manchester apartment surrounded by more than 100 needles and 33-year-old Raymond Punturieri acting incoherently, WFXT reported.
MANCHESTER, NH
WSOC Charlotte

Hate crimes trial begins for men who killed Ahmaud Arbery

BRUNSWICK, Ga. — Prosecutors and defense attorneys delivered their opening statements Monday in the federal hate crimes trial of three white men previously convicted of murdering Black jogger Ahmaud Arbery in February 2020. Father and son Greg and Travis McMichael and their neighbor, William “Roddie” Bryan, face charges including...
BRUNSWICK, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
City
New Bern, NC
Duplin County, NC
Crime & Safety
County
Duplin County, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Brian Laundrie autopsy report released

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — Authorities in Florida on Monday released an autopsy report and other documents related to the death last year of Brian Laundrie, the 23-year-old man whom officials said admitted to killing his 22-year-old fiancee, Gabby Petito, months before his own death. The documents, released by the...
SARASOTA, FL
WSOC Charlotte

Prosecution rests in 3 cops’ trial in George Floyd killing

ST. PAUL, Minn. — (AP) — Federal prosecutors rested their case Monday against three former Minneapolis police officers charged with violating George Floyd's civil rights, after a contentious day of trial that included testimony a use-of-force expert and from the teenager who recorded widely seen video of Floyd's killing.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pipe Bombs#Methamphetamine#Bern#Prison#Hbcu#Cox Media Group
WSOC Charlotte

Prosecutor: Arbery's killers known to use racist slurs

BRUNSWICK, Ga. — (AP) — The three white men convicted of killing Ahmaud Arbery had histories of making racist comments or using slurs in text messages that stunned their friends and colleagues, a federal prosecutor told jurors Monday as the trio stood trial on hate crime charges in the 25-year-old Black man's death.
BRUNSWICK, GA
WSOC Charlotte

Navy engineer pleads guilty to selling submarine secrets

WASHINGTON — (AP) — A Navy nuclear engineer pleaded guilty Monday to passing information about American nuclear-powered warships to someone he thought was a representative of a foreign government but who was actually an undercover FBI agent. Jonathan Toebbe, 43, pleaded guilty in federal court in Martinsburg, West...
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WSOC Charlotte

Florida firefighters rescue dog trapped down 15-foot hole

PAXTON, Fla. — Firefighters rescued an animal trapped in a tight spot: a dog had fallen into a deep hole and couldn’t get out. The South Walton Fire District posted photos and videos of the rescue to Facebook, showing the work that went into rescuing the dog. Before crews could go down themselves, they needed to use a gas monitor to ensure safety.
WALTON COUNTY, FL
WSOC Charlotte

WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte, NC
77K+
Followers
85K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

WSOC-TV Channel 9 Eyewitness News is covering the Carolinas with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.wsoctv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy