ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Swayman makes 30 saves as Bruins blank Senators 2-0

By The Associated Press
ABC News
ABC News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HWVZf_0eCt8Dia00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35HwjM_0eCt8Dia00

Jeremy Swayman made 30 saves, and the Boston Bruins beat the Ottawa Senators 2-0 on Saturday.

It was the 23-year-old Swayman’s second shutout of the season and No. 4 for his career.

Trent Frederic and Curtis Lazar scored for Boston (27-16-3), which was coming off an ugly 6-0 loss to Carolina on Thursday night.

"I’m not saying we needed to score on the first shift but we needed to be on time today, be in the game early and build some momentum off of that and obviously we were," Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy said.

“We were clearly the better team in the first period and the game kind of leveled out after that but we did enough to win the game.”

Matt Murray made 35 saves for Ottawa (16-24-4). Murray stopped 77 of the 80 shots he faced over the past two games.

“We weren’t ready,” Senators coach DJ Smith said. “I mean, obviously, the first shift they score. They tap one in from a foot in front of our net and that sets us off on the wrong foot. They were coming off a 6-0 loss and they were hungry.”

Including their 2-0 loss to Pittsburgh on Thursday, the Senators have gone 157 minutes and six seconds without scoring.

Their last goal came three games ago when Chris Tierney gave them a 4-0 lead over the Hurricanes at 2:54 of the second period.

“We’re six periods without a goal, so you have to get more pucks to the net,” Smith said. “There are guys that score and some are not playing now, and some that are cold that are playing. We need scoring from other areas. A (defenseman) scoring, or a depth forward scoring and that’s not happening right now.”

The Senators had chances in the third on Saturday, outshooting the Bruins 14-9 and playing with Murray on the bench in favor of an extra attacker for most of the final four minutes.

The Bruins scored just 45 seconds into the game when Frederic collected his third of the season. After Murray made a sprawling pad save off Charlie Coyle, Frederic jammed the rebound in from the crease.

Lazar got his sixth of the season at 13:26. A rebound off an Anton Blidh shot hit Lazar in the leg and went past Murray.

“I think it started yesterday in practice,” Lazar said in reference to the quick start.

“We battled, we competed, we skated and that carried over today. Look at our first shift. We kind of set the tone and that built the game for everyone. I thought we did a good job supporting the puck all over the ice and it was a good solid effort for us.”

The Bruins had 11 shots on goal in the opening five minutes and outshot the Senators 22-8 in the first period.

WATCHING

Bruins forward Brad Marchand served the second of a six-game suspension for roughing and high-sticking Pittsburgh goalie Tristan Jarry.

UP NEXT

Bruins: Visit the New York Rangers on Tuesday.

Senators: Visit the Washington Capitals on Sunday.

———

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP—Sports

Comments / 0

Related
country1025.com

Score Your Tickets To The Boston Bruins VS. The LA Kings

Get ready because the Boston Bruins are going head to head with the LA Kings on Monday, March 7th at the TD Garden! Country 102.5 wants you to be at the game! Enter below to win your tickets. Next Monday the B’s are back on home ice to take on...
NHL
bostonhockeynow.com

Bruins Wrap: NHL, Bruins Trade Rumors, Watson Suspended

Do the NHL trade rumors linking goalie Marc-Andre Fleury to the Boston Bruins really make sense after rookie Jeremy Swayman once again showed he can hang in the NHL Saturday?. Credit to the NHL for suspending Ottawa Senators winger Austin Watson for two games but shouldn’t headshots get more than lovetaps to a heavily protected goalie like the one Brad Marchand gave Tristan Jarry?
NHL
bostonhockeynow.com

Watson Will Have Hearing For Headshot On Bruins Defenseman Achan

Ottawa Senators forward Austin Watson will have a hearing with the National Department of Player Safety Sunday after being called for a two-minute minor for interference on Boston Bruins rookie defenseman Jack Achan in the Bruins’ 2-0 win Saturday. Watson drilled Achan with a late hit to the head...
NHL
kingstonthisweek.com

GARRIOCH: Senators come up scoreless again in 2-0 loss to Bruins

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. The Ottawa Senators came up empty again. Suddenly, goal-scoring is a huge issue for the Senators after they were shutout for the second straight game Saturday, this time 2-0 by the Boston Bruins in front of 500 fans at the Canadian Tire Centre.
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brad Marchand
Person
Jeremy Swayman
Person
Anton Blidh
Person
Curtis Lazar
Person
Trent Frederic
Person
Bruce Cassidy
Person
Charlie Coyle
Person
Tristan Jarry
bostonhockeynow.com

Boston Bruins Swayman Gives Kudos To ‘Incredible Mentor’ Rask

It wouldn’t be surprising if rookie Boston Bruins goaltender Jeremy Swayman was simply excited for his own accomplishments after earning his second shutout of the season in a 2-0 win over the Ottawa Senators on Saturday afternoon. It gave Swayman his first win since getting called back up to...
NHL
Boston Herald

Bruins notebook: Jeremy Swayman returns to win column

The night before Tuukka Rask officially retired, Jeremy Swayman did not give the impression the that the Bruins’ goaltending was in good hands. He allowed a goal to Pittsburgh’s Danton Heinen that he should have had, which allowed the Penguins to seize control of a game that the Bruins should have won.
NHL
Boston Herald

Bruins bounce back to beat Senators, 2-0

The NHL standings may have implied that the Bruins’ game against Ottawa on Saturday was not quite a must-win situation. But the team’s bruised psyche and the distance they still have to go without their top two players, Brad Marchand and Patrice Bergeron, told another story. After being...
NHL
kion546.com

Senators’ Watson suspended 2 games for hit on Bruins’ Ahcan

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Ottawa Senators forward Austin Watson has been suspended two games for a hit on Boston’s Jack Ahcan. Watson leveled Ahcan along the end boards midway through the first period of Ottawa’s 2-0 loss to the Bruins on Saturday. He was given a 2-minute minor penalty for interference. The NHL’s department of player safety added the two-game ban after reviewing the play and determining the hit was high and late, and that Watson made “significant contact” with Ahcan’s head. The 30-year-old Watson will forfeit $15,000 in salary.
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Boston Bruins
NESN

Here’s When Bruins Expect Patrice Bergeron To Return From Injury

The Boston Bruins shouldn’t be without Patrice Bergeron for too long. Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy told reporters Saturday he expects Bergeron to return to action next week. Bergeron suffered a head injury Tuesday in the Bruins’ loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins. The ailment sidelined him for Thursday’s loss against the Carolina Hurricanes and Saturday’s matchup with the Senators, but Cassidy expects the veteran center to return for all or part of Boston’s two-game swing through New York.
NHL
stanleycupofchowder.com

Recap: Fast start propels Bruins to 2-0 win over Ottawa

The Bruins were in need of a confidence boost after Thursday’s debacle, and they got it in the form of a 2-0 afternoon win over the Senators in Ottawa. The Bruins jumped out to a two-goal lead midway through the first period and got 30 saves from Jeremy Swayman in what ended up being a relatively smooth game.
NHL
NHL

Varlamov placed in protocol prior to start for Islanders; Cooper is EBUG

CALGARY -- Semyon Varlamov was placed into NHL COVID-19 protocol Saturday and the New York Islanders goalie was unable to start against the Calgary Flames at Scotiabank Saddledome. Islanders coach Barry Trotz said after a 5-2 loss that he was uncertain about Varlamov's status moving forward. "He tested. He'll have...
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NHL Teams
New York Rangers
NHL Teams
Boston Bruins
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
Ottawa Senators
985thesportshub.com

Bruins hope to get multiple players back in action this week

The timelines are a bit all over the place, but the Bruins are hoping to get back to full strength at some point this week, Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy confirmed following Monday’s practice at Warrior Ice Arena. Beginning at the top, Bruins captain Patrice Bergeron took another step...
NHL
stanleycupofchowder.com

The Bruins have never retired a goalie’s number. Tuukka Rask should change that.

Tuukka Rask is the best goaltender in Boston Bruins history. With Rask announcing his retirement on Wednesday, it’s time to contemplate his place in franchise history. While the previous statement will be a tough pill to swallow for some and a statement of fact for others. That’s what makes Rask the most polarizing figure in Boston sports. But does he deserve to be with the likes of Bobby Orr, Rick Middleton, and Cam Neely in the TD Garden rafters, or is he just another great goaltender who has played in Boston?
NHL
NESN

David Pastrnak Unable To Record Point As Bruins Take Down Senators 2-0

The Boston Bruins got themselves back on track. Boston defeated the Ottawa Senators by a score of 2-0 as Jeremy Swayman recorded his second shutout of the season. Trent Frederic and Curtis Lazar were the goal scorers. David Pastrnak was highlighted as a player to watch prior to the game...
NHL
Boston

3 takeaways from the Bruins’ shutout win over the Senators

Bruins goalie Jeremy Swayman recorded 30 saves to earn the shutout victory. Jeremy Swayman secured his second shutout of the season in the Boston Bruins’ 2-0 win over the Ottawa Senators on Saturday afternoon. The former Maine Black Bear stopped all 30 shots he faced to guide the Bruins...
NHL
NESN.com

Morning Bru With Jaffe & Razor | Bruins Shutout Sens, Brad Marchand Appeals, Tuukka Rask Retires | Ep. 108

The Bruins secured an important win on Saturday. In this episode of “Morning Bru,” Billy Jaffe and Andrew Raycroft analyze the Bruins’ 2-0 shutout of the Ottawa Senators at Canadian Tire Centre. Jaffe and Razor also evaluate Brad Marchand?s appeal to the league in the wake of his six-game suspension, discuss Tuukka Rask?s retirement, Charlie Coyle’s elevated play and much more.
NHL
NHL

Bergeron Won't Play vs. Rangers, Could Re-Join Team Later in Week

BOSTON - Patrice Bergeron, donning a maroon non-contact jersey, re-joined his Bruins teammates for practice on Monday morning at Warrior Ice Arena but will not play on Tuesday night against the New York Rangers, per coach Bruce Cassidy. Boston's bench boss did say that the B's top centerman, who has missed the last two games with a head injury, could meet up with the team later in the week.
NHL
NBC Sports

Senators’ Austin Watson to have discipline hearing for interference against Bruins

Ottawa Senators forward Austin Watson is facing a possible suspension for a late, high hit on Boston Bruins defenseman Jack Ahcan during their game on Saturday afternoon. The hit happened midway through the first period and resulted in a two-minute minor penalty for interference. The NHL’s Department of Player Safety...
NHL
ABC News

ABC News

543K+
Followers
135K+
Post
287M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy