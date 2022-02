Actor John Bradley is still defending the controversial “Game of Thrones” series finale against its very harsh critics, even more than two years after the show ended. “It is highly unlikely that we were ever going to please everybody,” the actor, who played Samwell Tarly on the long-running fantasy show, tells me on the latest episode of the “Just for Variety” podcast. “Chances are we were going to please a fraction of people… We almost couldn’t win. It almost meant too much to people for them to really ever be satisfied. And who knows, when the wounds have healed a little bit in a few years time, maybe people will reevaluate it and be able to see it as a complete thing.”

TV SERIES ・ 12 DAYS AGO