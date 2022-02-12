UFC star Nate Diaz wants retirement fight against Dustin Poirier

Nate Diaz lost his last two fights against Leon Edwards and Jorge Masvidal. Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

UFC star Nate Diaz says that he's looking to "get out of this fight game" as soon as possible with a retirement fight against Dustin Poirier.

Diaz, 36, is one of the longest-tenured veterans in UFC history with 26 fights in the promotion since his debut in June 2007. But it was a 2016 submission victory over Conor McGregor that launched Diaz into superstardom. While McGregor won the rematch via majority decision, Diaz evidently doesn't consider the rubber match against the Irish combat star a must before retirement.

"I would like to fight Dustin Poirier. Like now. Like I've been trying to. If there's any mix-up it's him, and them, and the game," Diaz told TMZ. "I want the fight now. What's up Dana White? Let's get this retirement fight cracking so I can get out of this fight game. I'm done with it."

Diaz and Poirier have long been on a collision course and were once booked to fight as the co-main event of UFC 230 in 2018, but Poirier pulled out with an injury. Since then, the pair have sniped at each other on social media. In January, Poirier said the UFC was on the verge of booking him in a "super short notice" fight against Diaz, but no deal came to fruition.

Poirier lost to Charles Oliveira via submission in a lightweight title fight in December following back-to-back wins against McGregor. Diaz lost his last two fights against Leon Edwards and Jorge Masvidal.