HOLYOKE – Hitting the historic 1,000-point milestone is quite a feat for anyone to accomplish. For two players to do it in the same game? That’s practically unheard of. Nevertheless, that was the scene on Friday night at the John “Jinx” O’Connor Gymnasium when the Amherst and Holyoke girls basketball teams went toe-to-toe. Amherst’s Delaney MacPhetres entered the game 12 points away from the 1K mark, and Holyoke's Yamaya Perez was 17 points away. Though Holyoke earned the 68-48 win when the final buzzer sounded, the real story was the milestone moments for both seniors.

HOLYOKE, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO