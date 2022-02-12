ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chappaqua, NY

Westchester homeowners wary of state plan to grow affordable housing

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SF7hN_0eCt5ulk00

A group of worried Westchester homeowners say the governor's plan to grow affordable housing sets a dangerous precedent.

About 50 people packed the Chappaqua train station Saturday to rally against part of the governor's budget proposal and legislation that would require local governments to allow homeowners to build accessory dwelling units, or ADUs – small apartments as part of their homes.

"We have a housing crisis in New York,” said state Sen. Pete Harckham.

The lawmaker sponsors a bill similar to the concept in the governor's budget proposal. He says there are already thousands of illegal ADUs across the state and money is needed to bring them up to code.

"Our seniors can't stay,” said Harckham. “Our young people can't move back. Our workforce can't live in the communities in which they work. We need more affordable housing options. This is a low-density way to do it."

Many of the plan’s detractors acknowledge they're willing to work with Harckham's plan but not Gov. Kathy Hochul’s plan – saying they worry it overrides local zoning. Some homeowners say it could be a strain on resources.

"We need to look at our schools,” added New Castle Town Supervisor Lisa Katz. “We need to look at septics. We need to look at parking issues on our streets. We need to make sure safety vehicles on our streets can get through."

The governor has said in the past she knows it's a sensitive issue, but also that she wants to find the right answer people will embrace. Some at the rally feel her plan actually gives more local control.

"It's my home rule,” said Cynthia Schames, who was in attendance. “It's my home. I own this property and I have the right to do with it what I want."

Harckham called the “ADUs will destroy our neighbors” rhetoric from rallygoers “a scare tactic” and that the state's suburbs are the most segregated in the entire country.

Several homeowners admit they don't oppose affordable housing. Many of them say their communities already include ADUs. They just want to be able to manage them according to what's right for them.

Comments / 17

Daniel Pagano
2d ago

This is a very bad plan...impact on schools and taxes could cause higher taxes making life more unaffordable.... remember you put an apartment in they will also raise your taxes....Funny how politicians like Senator Harckham create the high tax state we have saying people have to leave and his answer is create more problems...how about we reduce property taxes and make living here more affordable? Senator Harckham is a joke....How about reduce state spending cut taxes....

Reply
10
Joanne Callozzo
2d ago

The election is not coming fast enough. now they want to tell you who to put in your house and yes raise the taxes. Ny is shot time to leave

Reply
5
guest
2d ago

I’ve learned that when you give an inch, they take a mile. At first is ADUs, then it turns to section 8 and housing projects in beautiful suburban neighborhoods. Sorry but it takes a very high level of hard work to be able to live in a nice, clean, and safe community.

Reply(3)
3
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
News 12

NYC fires more than 1,000 workers over vaccine mandate

New York City fired more than a thousand workers who failed to comply with the city’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate, the mayor’s office said Monday. The 1,430 workers who lost their jobs represent less than 1% of the 370,000-person city workforce and are far fewer terminations than expected before a Friday deadline to get the shots.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Westchester County, NY
Westchester County, NY
Business
City
New York City, NY
City
Chappaqua, NY
Chappaqua, NY
Government
State
New York State
Westchester County, NY
Government
Westchester County, NY
Real Estate
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kathy Hochul
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Affordable Housing#Suburbs
News 12

What caring for an aging parent could cost you

Trying to work while caring for an aging loved one can be difficult, stressful and at times overwhelming. Many people feel they must quit, take a leave of absence or at least reduce their hours in order to cope. Sometimes, caregivers have little choice. But often people don’t realize the...
RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
News 12

News 12

49K+
Followers
14K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy