Enid man walks Route 66 to raise awareness for mental health

By Spencer Humphrey, FOX23 News
 2 days ago
TULSA COUNTY, Okla. — An Enid man walked Route 66 to let people far and wide know, it’s okay to be open about your metal health struggles.

Tony Andrews lives his life unashamed.

“I just wanna break stigmas,” Andrews said.

He’s unashamed of his passion for medical cannabis.

“I’m the Bluntzman,” he said.

But even more than that, he’s unashamed of his struggles.

“My biggest message is… it is okay to not be okay,” he said.

He’s open about his struggles with bipolar disorder, and his former addiction to meth.

“Being able to kick addiction’s butt and kick the meth out of my life has helped truly see what a truly beautiful world this is,” he said.

He had to spread that feeling.

“It’s my calling,” Andrews said.

So he hit the road, but not in his car. He walked around 100 miles from Oklahoma City to Tulsa.

“I feel like Tulsa’s been my calling for over a year now,” he said.

Sharing his story of mental struggles to everyone along the way.

“I was just out here walking. God is the one that guided me,” Andrews said.

It wasn’t always easy.

“The other night I was wanting to cry because my legs hurt so bad,” he said.

But it’s that message that got him to the finish line.

“You guys are not alone,” he said. “If you’re struggling, just know that you matter. You’ve made it through 100 percent of the bad days so far. What makes you think you can’t make it through this one too. I promise you can. You’re beautiful, and you matter.”

