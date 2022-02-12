ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Thousands of pups and their people flock to Lake Eola for Paws in the Park

By Chantelle Navarro, WFTV.com
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ltKPd_0eCt4r9m00

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando held the 28th annual Paws in the Park event at Lake Eola on Saturday.

Thousands of people and their pups came out to today’s event to support Pet Alliance and their efforts to find dogs and cats their furever homes.

“We are extra happy about the return of our Paws in the Park festival this year,” says Pet Alliance Executive Director Steve Bardy. “After what has undoubtedly been an extremely challenging year for us and for many, we could not think of anything better than gathering together outside with our incredible animal loving community and celebrating the deep love we all have for our furry family members and friends at what is always a fun-filled and memorable day for everyone.”

>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<

Last September, a devastating fire destroyed Pet Alliance’s shelter on Conroy Road.

Pet Alliance’s goal is to raise $150,000 to help with general operations, cover day-to-day costs and build a temporary downtown shelter, as well as a permanent location by 2023.

“It was really devastating during September when the fire happened and we really focused on getting back on our feet, moving forward with everything we’ve always done. So, this is just a way for us to keep going and this will help with recovery and rebuilding,” said Pet Alliance Development Director Cathy Rodgers.

Paws in the Park participant Tiffany Halley told Channel 9 that for her, participating is personal.

“I adopted my cat here years ago. He has since passed but giving back is nice,” Halley said.

Rodgers added, with a community like this one, she has no doubt Pet Alliance will reach its goal.

“The community has been amazing. Pet Alliance has been in Central Florida for 85 years and so many people have adopted or made donations so it really means a lot to us,” Rodgers said.

If you would like donate to Pet Alliance, CLICK HERE.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Florida firefighters rescue dog trapped down 15-foot hole

PAXTON, Fla. — Firefighters rescued an animal trapped in a tight spot: a dog had fallen into a deep hole and couldn’t get out. The South Walton Fire District posted photos and videos of the rescue to Facebook, showing the work that went into rescuing the dog. Before crews could go down themselves, they needed to use a gas monitor to ensure safety.
FLORIDA STATE
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

AG Moody launches Hearts 4 Heroes Challenge

ORLANDO, Fla. — Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody is challenging Floridians to show their love for law enforcement through the Hearts 4 Heroes Challenge. The challenge is a simple way to show appreciation for those who risk their safety to protect ours, Moody said. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS...
ORLANDO, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
Orlando, FL
Pets & Animals
Lake County, FL
Lifestyle
City
Orlando, FL
Local
Florida Pets & Animals
Local
Florida Lifestyle
County
Lake County, FL
Orlando, FL
Lifestyle
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

OIA busiest airport in Florida, 7th in the nation in 2021

ORLANDO, Fla. — More passengers flew in and out of Orlando International Airport last year than any other airport in the state, officials said Monday. Airport officials said 40.3 million passengers traveled through OIA in 2021, up more than 86% from 2020. That number is still down from pre-pandemic levels when it saw 50.6 million travelers in 2019.
ORLANDO, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando, FL
76K+
Followers
87K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wftv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy