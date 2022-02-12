Thousands of pups and their people flock to Lake Eola for Paws in the Park

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando held the 28th annual Paws in the Park event at Lake Eola on Saturday.

Thousands of people and their pups came out to today’s event to support Pet Alliance and their efforts to find dogs and cats their furever homes.

“We are extra happy about the return of our Paws in the Park festival this year,” says Pet Alliance Executive Director Steve Bardy. “After what has undoubtedly been an extremely challenging year for us and for many, we could not think of anything better than gathering together outside with our incredible animal loving community and celebrating the deep love we all have for our furry family members and friends at what is always a fun-filled and memorable day for everyone.”

>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<

Last September, a devastating fire destroyed Pet Alliance’s shelter on Conroy Road.

Pet Alliance’s goal is to raise $150,000 to help with general operations, cover day-to-day costs and build a temporary downtown shelter, as well as a permanent location by 2023.

“It was really devastating during September when the fire happened and we really focused on getting back on our feet, moving forward with everything we’ve always done. So, this is just a way for us to keep going and this will help with recovery and rebuilding,” said Pet Alliance Development Director Cathy Rodgers.

Paws in the Park participant Tiffany Halley told Channel 9 that for her, participating is personal.

“I adopted my cat here years ago. He has since passed but giving back is nice,” Halley said.

Rodgers added, with a community like this one, she has no doubt Pet Alliance will reach its goal.

“The community has been amazing. Pet Alliance has been in Central Florida for 85 years and so many people have adopted or made donations so it really means a lot to us,” Rodgers said.

If you would like donate to Pet Alliance, CLICK HERE.

©2022 Cox Media Group