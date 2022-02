Major League Baseball owners caved to the public pressure to raise the wages of minor league players in 2022. That, though, came on the backs of MLB cutting 40 teams, and about 1200-ish jobs for players in the minor leagues. The raises that came with the new season were covered plenty simply by eliminating other jobs for players. Another part of the reason that MLB likely raised the wages for minor leaguers, though, is that they are currently facing a lawsuit over their compensation of minor league players that is now in year eight. Evan Drellich and Daniel Kaplan of The Athletic wrote about some of the things from the courtroom on Friday.

MLB ・ 2 DAYS AGO