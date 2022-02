Super Bowl LVI is upon us. It's Bengals versus Rams in a fight for history, with the Rams franchise looking for its first Lombardi Trophy since the 1999 season and Cincinnati looking for its first one ever. Both sides are chock-full of elite talent, from receivers Ja'Marr Chase and Cooper Kupp to star defenders like Aaron Donald, Jalen Ramsey and Jessie Bates III. But no position warrants more attention ahead of the big game than, well, the most important position in the sport: quarterback.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO