Non-Public B wrestling preview and projected lineups: Pope John vs. Red Bank Catholic

Red Bank Regional scored four first-period goals and weathered a Lacey comeback to win 5-4 on Tuesday at Winding River Arena in Toms River. Goals from Bryce Fernandes and Patrick Riddle and two from Henry Spencer pushed Red Bank’s lead to 4-0 after a period, and Cian Curylo had the first goal of the third period with just less than 10 minutes to play in the game.

RED BANK, NJ ・ 1 HOUR AGO