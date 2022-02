PIO - Riley County. (RILEY COUNTY, KS – February 14, 2022) Monday the Riley County Appraiser’s Office mailed the 2022 Change of Value Notices (CVNs) for each of the approximately 26,000 real estate parcels in the county. The CVNs reflect changes in property values due to fluctuations in the local real estate market and/or changes made to individual properties, such as additions or improvements. The CVNs provide both the current and previous year’s value, a brief explanation of the valuation process, and explanations of the appeal process. Most properties in Riley County increased in value by 10-14% since last year.

