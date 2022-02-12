ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erin, NY

Early Morning structure fire in Erin draws multiple departments

By Brandon Kyc
 2 days ago

ERIN, N.Y. (WETM) — Around 3:30 a.m. on Feb. 12 there were reports of a structure fire coming out of the Town of Erin.

The Fire happened on Breeseport Rd. in the Town of Erin, causing four fire departments to respond or be on standby.

More information released on Pennsylvania fire that killed 1 adult, 4 children

Fire departments from Erin, Breesport, Town and County, and Van Etten were all called.

It is unaware at this time the extent/cause of the damage, or if any injuries were reported as a result of the fire.

This is a developing story, 18 News will provide updates when they become available.

