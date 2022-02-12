ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Danville, VA

Local road crews prep ahead of winter weather Saturday night into Sunday

By Gary Boyer
 2 days ago

(WFXR) – Here we go. Another weekend and another winter storm.

For most, this weather system will only be a bit of a nuisance-type system as forecasters are not anticipating too much snow.

Still, crews in Danville say they’re ready even though they may not see all that much snow.

Public Works crews in the River City will be monitoring street conditions and will spread salt on bridges and overpasses if needed.

Major roadways in the Danville region were not pre-treated as rain is likely to fall before it mixes with and likely will change over to snow late Saturday night and into early on Sunday.

Crews in Roanoke have pre-treated roads as a little more snow is possible there.

Travel is not recommended late Saturday night and into Sunday because there will likely be some slick spots.

By Sunday night, temperatures will fall back well-below freezing and though the precipitation will be over by then, there will be the likelihood that wet roads will freeze creating icy conditions that will linger into the morning hours on Monday.

IN THIS ARTICLE
WFXR

WFXR

