Willowick, OH

Kids, first responders in Willowick receive free lunches

By Camryn Justice
 2 days ago
Willow Praise Church in Willowick held a free lunch giveaway Saturday, preparing for 300 people while also celebrating Valentine's Day in a fun way.

Eastlake Subway donated sandwiches, cookies and drinks to giveaway Saturday, which were given away to kids at the event.

The church, with help from the Eastlake Women's Club, set up a craft table where kids could make Valentine's Day cards for their parents, grandparents and friends.

Willow Praise Church

Kids were also given free children's books at the event.

After the kids received their free lunches at the event, volunteers dropped off lunch and Valentine's Day treats to the Willowick Police Department and Willowick Fire Department.

Willow Praise Church will be holding their next kids lunch program in March.

