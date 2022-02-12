Sound on: The party has returned to Phoenix Open

The curtain has dropped again at The Greatest Show on Grass after a one-year hiatus. The Phoenix Open, the rowdiest stop on the PGA Tour, opened the gates and fans couldn't wait to rush in.

Darryl Webb/AP Golf fans are shown during the second round of the Phoenix Open golf tournament Friday, Feb, 11, 2022, in Scottsdale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Darryl Webb)

The tournament is at full capacity, drawing more than 100,000 fans daily after being limited to 5,000 a day during the pandemic a year ago.

TPC Scottsdale's par-3 16th hole is again the shouting heart of the party, with more than 20,000 fans creating a buzz more like a football game than a golf tournament.

