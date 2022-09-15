Lady Gaga Swears By This Cult-Favorite ‘Sunscreen To End All Sunscreens’ & It’s 20% Off Right Now

Image: Elizabeth Goodenough/Everett Collection. Courtesy of Elizabeth Goodenough/Everett Collection.

Lady Gaga has been in the spotlight for over a decade, but you’d never be able to tell because her skin has stayed flawless throughout it all — even through the meat dress accessories phase. So you know her skincare regimen must be powerful and after years of interviews, the Skincare Edit finally pieced together Lady Gaga’s entire routine. But the one we’re really obsessing about right now is the award-winning sunscreen she uses.

Per the Skincare Edit, the House of Gucci star and her makeup artist Sarah Tanno have revealed her in-depth and extensive skincare routine, from cleansers to sunscreen. And we found out that she swears by the Supergoop! Unseen Sunscreen SPF 40, which she deems “The sunscreen to end all sunscreens.”

Best of all, the Supergoop! Unseen Sunscreen SPF 40 is on sale right now thanks to Supergoop’s Friends & Family Sale. Get the mega-popular sunscreen and every other Supergoop product for 20 percent off with the code FF20.

Supergoop Unseen Sunscreen SPF 40

The Supergoop! Unseen Sunscreen SPF 40 is a totally invisible, scentless sunscreen that’s good for any skin type. Good as a standalone sunscreen for those lightweight days or as a strong primer underneath your makeup, this sunscreen has been deemed a “game-changer” by many.

Both the Best of Beauty Winner From Allure for 2018 and the Allure Reader’s Choice Award Winner for 2020, 2021, this sunscreen contains powerful ingredients like Frankincense for its soothing effects and meadowfoam seed for added hydration.

Many celebrities swear by the Supergoop! brand such as Ashley Graham, Drew Barrymore, and even Brooke Shields, per Yahoo.

Per the brand, you apply the celeb-loved product evenly throughout the face and neck before applying makeup for the day or by itself.