Lady Gaga Swears By This Cult-Favorite ‘Sunscreen To End All Sunscreens’ & It’s 20% Off Right Now

By Delilah Gray
 2 days ago
Image: Elizabeth Goodenough/Everett Collection.

Lady Gaga has been in the spotlight for over a decade, but you’d never be able to tell because her skin has stayed flawless throughout it all — even through the meat dress accessories phase. So you know her skincare regimen must be powerful and after years of interviews, the Skincare Edit finally pieced together Lady Gaga’s entire routine. But the one we’re really obsessing about right now is the award-winning sunscreen she uses.

SuperGoop’s SPF Lip Gloss Delivers Daily Protection & ‘Adds the Perfect Shine’ With No White Cast

Per the Skincare Edit, the House of Gucci star and her makeup artist Sarah Tanno have revealed her in-depth and extensive skincare routine, from cleansers to sunscreen. And we found out that she swears by the Supergoop! Unseen Sunscreen SPF 40, which she deems “The sunscreen to end all sunscreens.”

Best of all, the Supergoop! Unseen Sunscreen SPF 40 is on sale right now thanks to Supergoop’s Friends & Family Sale. Get the mega-popular sunscreen and every other Supergoop product for 20 percent off with the code FF20.

Supergoop Unseen Sunscreen SPF 40

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ev2hV_0eCsxMNa00
Courtesy of Supergoop.

The Supergoop! Unseen Sunscreen SPF 40 is a totally invisible, scentless sunscreen that’s good for any skin type. Good as a standalone sunscreen for those lightweight days or as a strong primer underneath your makeup, this sunscreen has been deemed a “game-changer” by many.

Both the Best of Beauty Winner From Allure for 2018 and the Allure Reader’s Choice Award Winner for 2020, 2021, this sunscreen contains powerful ingredients like Frankincense for its soothing effects and meadowfoam seed for added hydration.

Many celebrities swear by the Supergoop! brand such as Ashley Graham, Drew Barrymore, and even Brooke Shields, per Yahoo.

Per the brand, you apply the celeb-loved product evenly throughout the face and neck before applying makeup for the day or by itself.

Vera Wang’s Secret to Age-Defying Skin at 73 is This 'Magical' Moisturizer That's Under $20 Right Now

At 73 years old, Vera Wang is looking more and more gorgeous every day. Many people have been mystified by her youthful, healthy skin, and finally, after years of wondering, fans now know of one skincare staple of hers. In a recent interview with New York Magazine’s The Strategist back in Jan. 2022, Wang talked about her skincare, food, and fashion holy grails, including an affordable moisturizer and sunscreen we’re going to need in our regimen ASAP. The fashion designer said she adores the RoC’s anti-aging face moisturizer with SPF 30, saying, “I’m late to making sunscreen part of my daily ritual,...
Cher’s Secret To Glowing Skin at 76 Is This ‘Soothing’ Cleanser That's on Rare Sale for Only $5

After years of speculation, we have finally discovered Cher’s go-to skincare regimen and her holy grail cleanser. In a recent interview with the Sunday Times, the “If I Could Turn Back Time” singer said which product she has sworn by over any other. “I do have pretty good skin. It’s not as good as my mom’s, but it’s pretty good. I take care of it and get a facial once in a while, but I am not religious about any of it. [Except] I use Aveeno Ultra-Calming Foaming Cleanser on my face because it’s for sensitive skin and I love it.” So...
Tinted Sunscreens Are On The Rise, and Tula’s Is The Best One Out There

My makeup bag is full of committed relationships. There is the MAC eyeliner I’ve worn since I was a teenager, my favorite $5 Maybelline mascara, the MERIT Beauty blush that blends perfectly into my skin, and an Hourglass palette that gives me a gorgeous glow. But, try as I may, I’m very non-committal when it comes to foundation.
Lady Gaga
Ashley Graham
Drew Barrymore
Brooke Shields
Jennifer Aniston’s Go-To Face Toning Tool Is Dubbed an ‘Age Rewind Machine’ & You Can Snag The Starter Kit For 20% Off Now

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. It’s no secret that Jennifer Aniston has great skin, and she’s not afraid to share her secrets. In an interview with InStyle, the actress revealed that she uses a NuFACE device, which keeps her skin looking tight and toned. Since then, we can’t get enough of it. And, right now, it’s on sale!
Sarah Michelle Gellar & Her Daughter Charlotte’s Super-Rare Red Carpet Appearance Proves They’re the Most Fun Mother-Daughter Duo

At the premiere of the long-awaited Netflix revenge movie aptly named Do Revenge, all eyes were on the insanely cool and chic cast. From Stranger Things‘ Maya Hawke to Riverdale‘s Camila Mendes, we couldn’t get enough of this red carpet. But who we really couldn’t stop staring at was Buffy the Vampire Slayer alum Sarah Michelle Gellar! Not only did she make a rare red carpet appearance, but her daughter Charlotte made an insanely rare appearance alongside her superstar mom!
A Woman Used SPF On Her Face But Not Neck For 40 Years — Her Photo Is Going Viral

Ask any derm, and they'll tell you the key to healthy skin aging is preventive care—but sometimes it can be difficult to find the motivation to keep up with those practices, especially if you're not dealing with skin aging concerns at that moment in time. Those hypothetical scenarios can be hard to grasp given that they're, well, hypothetical.
This Mascara Is So Volumizing, Reviewers Warn: ‘Don’t Get Lash Extensions Before You Try This’—Snag It on Sale

You know those beauty filters on Instagram stories or Snapchat where they give your cheeks an overly blushed hue and your lips so much pout, you look like you received injections? Somehow, they always make lashes look perfect. They have a body, length and richer color to them that seems unobtainable. Given that it’s a filter that portrays unrealistic beauty standards, you’d think everything it does is impossible, but I think I found a mascara that actually outshines the false appearance. It’s Maybelline New York’s Lash Sensational Mascara, a drugstore product that’s garnered more than 71,000 perfect ratings on Amazon. Reviewers...
Well, Ok, Then: General Hospital’s Lisa LoCicero Shares Why ‘Sometimes You Just Gotta Stuff Your Skirt In Your Underwear’

Summer is quickly winding down and many have already taken or have recently returned from their annual vacations. General Hospital’s Lisa LoCicero (Olivia) just made her way back home following a trip to Esalen. The non-profit American retreat center and intentional community is located in Big Sur, California, and focuses on humanistic alternative education.
This Top-Rated Food Container Brand Is Having a Huge Secret Sale Right Now — Just in Time For the School Year

Now that nearly all schools are back in session, you most likely need to stock up on some new, transportable containers that will keep your kids’ lunches fresh and secure. When looking for new lunch gear, it’s important to search for ones that are durable, spill-proof, and easy to wash. That’s where LocknLock from QVC comes in, and right now, you can save since there is a secret sale happening now.
Jason Momoa Modified His New Hair Look to Honor His Hawaiian Heritage

If you thought Jason Momoa was limiting his new look to a simple haircut, you thought wrong. The Hawaiian movie star shocked his fans earlier this month by posting a video reveal of his newly-shaved head as a statement of “new beginnings,” urging people to eliminate single-use plastics in an effort to be more committed to protecting our land and seas. Opting to leave his signature locks long at the top of his head while shearing the sides, Momoa took to Instagram again today to reveal his completed look. With a leather bowler hat covering the majority of his head, the...
This Pore-Blurring Primer Went So Viral on TikTok, Sephora Can’t Keep It In Stock

As a dry-skin girlie, I generally look past any “pore-reducing” products because enlarged pores just aren’t one of my issues. Well, it turns out I was missing out this entire time. Or maybe Caliray’s So Blown Blurring Collagen Peptide Primer is just that good. I’m a big fan of the brand’s other products so when I received the primer, I gave it a shot. And I haven’t stopped wearing it since. It turns out, I’m not the only one impressed with the skin-blurring formula. TikTokers went crazy for it. So crazy in fact, it sold out at Sephora. Here’s the deal....
Chrissy Teigen Reveals That the Loss of Baby Jack Was Actually a Life-Saving Abortion

After the Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe vs. Wade in June 2022, many celebrities have opened up about their own experiences with reproductive care and abortions. Earlier this week, it was revealed that Republican senator Lindsey Graham is planning on introducing a national abortion ban to Congress, a move that would be a drastic blow for women’s health across the country. Adding to the conversation is Chrissy Teigen, who revealed yesterday that her pregnancy loss of Baby Jack in 2020 was actually a life-saving abortion. Teigen is currently pregnant with her fourth baby with husband John Legend.
Paris Jackson Stole the Show in These Eye-Catching & Colorful Gowns at the Elizabeth Taylor Ball

Despite being the Queen of rocker-chic, Paris Jackson‘s red carpet style has a delicate, fairytale-esuqe vibe to it every single time! We always love when she wears a long gown that shows off her many beautifully done tattoos, and she treated fans with not one, but two show-stopping designer dresses at The Elizabeth Taylor Ball To End AIDS. On Sept 15, Jackson donned a strapless and form-fitting golden gown from Rasario that showed off all of her curves and later, a sparkling gown no one could take their eyes off of. See the photos below: As you can see, she arrived on...
SheKnows recognizes that raising a healthy family requires a strong heart and mind. We are here to inform, inspire and give voice to the moms of the world. We're an inclusive community for modern moms that offers a curated take on the most relevant parenting, health and lifestyle topics.

