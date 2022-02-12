Super Bowl-Bound Joe Burrow: `I'm Chasing Aaron Rodgers to Try to Be the Best'

Burrow acknowledged Rodgers “played great all year,” and the numbers bear it out.

Rodgers secured his latest MVP following a season in which he completed 68.9 percent of his passes for 4,115 yards and 37 touchdowns with just four interceptions. His 111.9 passer rating led the NFL.

Burrow finished second behind Rodgers in passer rating at 108.3, thanks to completing 70.4 percent for 4,611 yards with 34 touchdowns and 14 interceptions. Burrow was sacked 51 times, most of any quarterback in the NFL.

For his career, Rodgers has passed for 55,360 yards with 449 touchdowns and just 93 interceptions. He is 10th all-time in passing yards, fifth in career TDs and second (behind Mahomes) in passer rating at 104.5.

While Rodgers earned the MVP, Burrow was honored as the league’s Comeback Player of the Year. The former Heisman Trophy winner from LSU had his rookie season last year ended by a knee injury, and he returned this fall to lead Cincinnati into the playoffs for the first time since 2015.

Rodgers has one other thing Burrow covets — a Super Bowl title. But on Friday, what winning Sunday could mean to his legacy, Burrow declined to lose focus.

"I try not to think about that kind of stuff because I think if you go down that road, you start worrying about the wrong things," Burrow said. "So I've tried to stay focused on the job at hand.”

Cover photo of Joe Burrow by Kareem Elgazzar of The Enquirer/USA Today Network

