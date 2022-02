The 2022 Super Bowl is just hours away, and if you haven't locked in your bets and chosen your player props, it's about time you did. With how wild and unpredictable the playoffs have been, why shouldn't we expect madness Sunday on the NFL's biggest stage? This is the first Super Bowl in NFL history that does not feature any of the top three seeds in either conference, and it's the second matchup in Super Bowl history that features two former No. 1 overall quarterback picks facing off. It's Sean McVay vs. his former quarterbacks coach Zac Taylor, Joe Burrow vs. Matthew Stafford, Ja'Marr Chase vs. Jalen Ramsey. Who you got?

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO