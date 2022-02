Jake Paul is coming to the rescue of Joe Rogan after the color commentator was removed from UFC 271’s broadcast team due to a “scheduling conflict.”. While Rogan may have something else to do later tonight (Sat., Feb. 12, 2022) instead of calling the middleweight title rematch between Israel Adesanya and Robert Whittaker, he was confirmed for his commentating duties back on Wednesday. The quick withdrawal has left the MMA world wondering if Rogan was asked to keep a low profile following his controversial racist remarks. Rogan having a “scheduling conflict” is a great way to cover up any sort of conflict between the comedian, UFC, ESPN, and Disney.

UFC ・ 2 DAYS AGO