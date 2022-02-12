ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Villanova, PA

Moore comes alive late, No. 15 Villanova edges Seton Hall

ABC News
ABC News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FIwdA_0eCseLSm00

Playing on injured ankles that has limited their capabilities, Justin Moore and Collin Gillespie stepped up when Villanova needed them most Saturday afternoon.

Moore scored 14 of his 16 points in the second half while Gillespie grabbed a critical offensive rebound inside the final minute to help the No. 15 Wildcats rally from a seven-point deficit to beat Seton Hall 73-67 Saturday.

“Those two just gutted it out,” Villanova coach Jay Wright said. “And that resulted in a great team effort.”

Jermaine Samuels added 16 points while Brandon Slater had 10 points, including the go ahead layup with 1:26 left to play for the Wildcats (19-6, 12-3 Big East). Gillespie and Eric Dixon each scored 10.

“You just have to grind it out,” said Gillespie, who added four assists dealing with a sprained left ankle suffered against UConn on Feb. 5. “Thank God we did today. But that's how these games go against (Seton Hall)."

Kadary Richmond and Tray Jackson had 16 points apiece for Seton Hall (15-8, 6-7). Myles Cale added 11 and Alex Yetna had 15 rebonds for the Pirates in the see-saw game that was last tied at 67 before Slater's basket.

“If you look at the last seven years against them, it's been a battle,” Seton Hall coach Kevin Willard said. “The amount of respect I have for Gillespie and Samuels is something I've talked about a lot. It is definitely a battle no matter where we play them.”

Richmond had an open look for a three-pointer out of a timeout that rimmed out. Villanova would then keep the ball for the next 45 seconds after Gillespie grabbed an offensive rebound on a missed Caleb Daniels jumper and a Moore 3-pointer was knocked out of bounds by Seton Hall in a scramble.

Moore eventually would hit two free throws to make a 71-67 lead with 16 seconds to play. Richmond would turn the ball over on the following possession with 10 seconds left before Moore hit the final two free throws of the afternoon.

Moore had suffered an ankle injury in Villanova’s loss at Marquette on Feb. 2, missing the game against UConn. He returned with a 16-point effort on Tuesday night against St. John’s. For most of the game, Moore struggled, missing seven of his first eight shots before starting to get into the flow midway through the second half.

“He took advantage of opportunities when they left him open,” Gillespie said. “We practice that every day. And then, he got a couple mismatches inside. Once he gets them, he's a bigger guard so we want him to go to score and be aggressive. And he was.”

The second half developed into a series of runs. After a 9-0 run gave Villanova a 45-41 lead. Seton Hall followed by an 11-0 spurt for a 52-45 lead. The Wildcats answered that run with another 9-0 sprint over three minutes to regain the lead with 7:19 to play. After that point, the lead went back and forth with Richmond and Moore taking starring roles.

Seton Hall led at halftime was only 32-29.

BIG PICTURE

Seton Hall: The Pirates need to get Bryce Aiken- who was leading the Big East in scoring- back in the lineup. In the first game against Villanova on Jan. 1, Aiken scored 22 points. However, he hasn’t played since suffering a concussion on Jan. 15 against Marquette. “We obviously miss him, but what are we going to do?" Willard said after the game.

Villanova: The Wildcats hopes for a Big East regular season championship — an eighth one since the conference was realigned in 2013-14 — will depend on how it does in two regular-season games against Providence. The Friars presently hold a two-game lead in the loss column over the Wildcats.

UP NEXT

Seton Hall: Travels to No. 24 UConn on Wednesday

Villanova: Plays at No. 11 Providence Tuesday night

————

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/College-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP—Top25

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Dayton Daily News

Dayton vs. Rhode Island: What to know about tonight’s game

Last game: On Saturday, Dayton beat George Washington 80-54 at UD Arena, and Rhode Island beat Davidson 72-65 in Kingston. Coaches: Anthony Grant is 94-49 in five seasons at Dayton. David Cox is 62-49 in four seasons at Rhode Island. Probable Dayton starters. Name, Ht., Class, Pos., Points per game.
lacrossebucket.com

Sunday Recap: Jacksonville Upsets Duke, Virginia Escaped High Point

(Photo Courtesy of Jacksonville Athletics) The Jacksonville Dolphins went into Durham and took home their biggest win in program history, beating the No. 2 Duke Blue Devils 14-12. After a Max Waldbaum goal in the final seconds of the first knotted things all up at 4, Nakeie Montgomery answered for...
SPORTS
goduke.com

No. 7 Duke Downs BC, 72-61, For Fifth Straight Road Win

CHESTNUT HILL, Mass. – Freshman Paolo Banchero recorded 16 points, 14 rebounds and three assists to lead No. 7 Duke to a 72-61 win at Boston College on Saturday. Ten of Banchero's points came in the first half, and he finished the night 7-of-14 from the field to help the Blue Devils (21-4, 11-3 ACC) win their fifth consecutive road game. Duke also completed a stretch of four contests in eight days that saw head coach Mike Krzyzewski's team earn three victories away from home.
BASKETBALL
Reporter

Toohey: Villanova-Seton Hall stays true to form as Big East’s best rivalry

PHILADELPHIA — It was a rock fight right from the opening tip on Saturday, which is what you expect whenever Villanova and Seton Hall square off. In what has become the best rivalry in the Big East, the latest edition did not disappoint, as the 15th-ranked Wildcats pulled out a 73-67 victory over the Pirates in front of 17,803 onlookers at the Wells Fargo Center.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania College Sports
City
Villanova, PA
Villanova, PA
Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Villanova, PA
Basketball
Local
Pennsylvania College Basketball
Villanova, PA
College Sports
City
Moore Township, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Basketball
Villanova, PA
College Basketball
ABC News

Atlanta Hawks PF John Collins to miss time with right foot strain

Hawks forward John Collins is expected to miss all three of Atlanta's remaining games before All-Star break after an MRI on Saturday revealed a right foot strain. Collins left the 136-121 loss to the San Antonio Spurs on Friday with pain in his right heel. The Hawks are set to...
NBA
bigeastcoastbias.com

Creighton dispatches Georgetown, 80-66

On Saturday, February 12th, the Creighton Bluejays handily defeated the Georgetown Hoyas, 80-66. The shorthanded Jays, without starter Arthur Kaluma, managed to steal a game away from home with the heroics of Ryan Hawkins and Ryan Kalkbrenner, while also holding a good three-point shooting team in Georgetown to just 25% from beyond the arc.
OMAHA, NE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Collin Gillespie
Person
Bryce Aiken
Person
Jermaine Samuels
Person
Justin Moore
Person
Kevin Willard
tonyspicks.com

Tulsa Golden Hurricane vs UCF Knights 2/14/2022 Picks Predictions Previews

The Tulsa Golden Hurricane will meet with the UCF Knights in an American Athletic Conference clash in Addition Financial Arena, Orlando, FL, on Monday, February 14, 2022, at 7:00 PM (EST). After a dramatic upset victory against Cincinnati, Tulsa will be aiming to keep the momentum going into Monday night’s game.
ORLANDO, FL
ABC News

Sources: Chicago Bulls' Zach LaVine to see specialist for ailing left knee

Chicago Bulls All-Star guard Zach LaVine is traveling to Los Angeles to get further evaluation on his left knee but still hopes to participate in next Sunday's All-Star Game, sources told ESPN. LaVine has been experiencing discomfort in the knee for several weeks, and although a January MRI showed no...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uconn
Kingsport Times-News

Mutts has triple-double, Hokies win fifth straight

BLACKSBURG — Justyn Mutts recorded the second triple-double in Virginia Tech history and the Hokies beat Syracuse 71-59 on Saturday in Atlantic Coast Conference men’s basketball action. The Hokies (15-10, 7-7) won their fifth consecutive game. Mutts finished 12 points, 14 rebounds and 11 assists. Buddy Boeheim pulled...
BLACKSBURG, VA
ncataggies.com

A&T Beats Robert Morris, Gets Walk-Off Win Against Howard

EAST GREENSBORO – North Carolina A&T softball picked up its first two wins of the season Saturday. The Aggies defeated Robert Morris 4-1 early in the day before using a two-run RBI walk-off single later to beat the Howard Bison, 7-6 at the Lady Aggies Softball Complex. A&T improved...
GREENSBORO, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
University of Connecticut
Sports
Seton Hall University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Basketball
Sports
Villanova University
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
Sports
Marquette University
ABC News

Tyreke Evans reinstated by NBA, NBPA after two-year ban

After a two-year ban for violating the NBA/NBPA anti-drug program, guard Tyreke Evans has been reinstated to play in the league. Evans, 32, is eligible to begin negotiating with teams immediately and can sign a contract as soon as Friday at noon ET, the league announced on Monday. Evans is...
NBA
sujuiceonline.com

Instant Juice: Syracuse 59, Virginia Tech 71

A quick take on Syracuse’s tough-to-swallow 71-59 loss to Virginia Tech Saturday night, in front of a raucous sellout crowd at Cassell Coliseum in Blacksburg, Va.:. WHAT HAPPENED: In a battle of hot teams who each had won an ACC-best four straight games heading into the matchup, Syracuse (13-12,7-7) fell behind 39-29 at halftime and made a furious comeback that came up short. SU tied the game at 54-54 with 6:53 to play, before Virginia Tech finished with a 17-5 run to pull away and end the ‘Cuse winning streak. SU got cold late from three-point shooting distance going 1-for-11 down the stretch, and only scored those five points over the final 6:53 of the game. Buddy Boeheim was the game’s high-scorer with 21 points, and Joe Girard with 16 were the only SU players in double-figures in a losing cause.
BLACKSBURG, VA
ABC News

ABC News

543K+
Followers
135K+
Post
287M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy