ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chatham County, GA

UPDATE: Chatham County police locate runaway teen

By Steven Poeling, Dajhea Jones
WSAV News 3
WSAV News 3
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aA5H9_0eCsZqdA00

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — The Chatham County Police Department (CCPD) announced they have located a missing runaway teenager. CCPD says Stephanie Garcia, 13, has been located and is safe.

Comments / 4

Bill Williams
4d ago

oh brother here we go again. I bet the cops are looking around every corner for her! WTH cares??? probably runs away once a week.

Reply(1)
2
Related
WSAV News 3

Fort Stewart soldier charged with murder in December hit-and-run

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A Fort Stewart soldier was charged with murder along with multiple other charges in a December hit-and-run in downtown Savannah. Duane Rico Hall, 22, was driving at a high speed down E. Broad Street at Oglethorpe Avenue on Dec. 5, when Savannah Police Department (SPD) officers began to chase him. Hall […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Savannah detectives seek suspect in Rack Room Shoes theft

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Detectives are asking for the public’s help as they work to identify a suspect accused of smashing a window at a Southside business and stealing multiple items. According to the Savannah Police Department (SPD), just after 3 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 5, officers responded to an alarm call at the Rack […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Beaufort County deputies searching for suspect accused of armed robbery at landscaping nursery

BURTON, S.C. (WSAV) — Employees at a Burton landscaping nursey were robbed at gunpoint Thursday afternoon, according to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO). Employees old police the suspect held them at gunpoint and demanded money and then took off on foot toward Broad River Road. BCSO deputies are searching the area with bloodhounds and […]
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Chatham County, GA
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
Chatham County, GA
Crime & Safety
WSAV News 3

Suspects sought in felony theft incident in Garden City

GARDEN CITY, Ga. (WSAV) – Police are looking for two people accused of a felony theft incident in Garden City. Details of the crime are limited, though the Garden City Police Department said the theft occurred on Saturday, Feb. 5, in the 600 block of Highway 80. The department released a few photos of the […]
GARDEN CITY, GA
WSAV News 3

Item in neighborhood thought to be ‘explosive device’ was actually kickball

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities were called to a Dorchester County neighborhood Wednesday morning after residents thought they found an explosive device. Dorchester County deputies, fire crews, and EMS were dispatched to Blair Road in Myers Mill just off Central Avenue after residents thought the so-called device was spotted in a sinkhole. “Upon further […]
DORCHESTER COUNTY, SC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stephanie Garcia
WSAV News 3

Man catches alleged scrap-metal thief, holds him at gunpoint in violent confrontation

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Authorities have charged a Hartsville man after a Darlington County property owner held him at gunpoint after catching him allegedly trying to steal scrap metal, authorities said. According to Darlington County Sheriff James Hudson Jr., the suspect, Brandon James Moody, also hit the property owner with a vehicle before the […]
DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC
WSAV News 3

Hate crimes trial: Officer testifies Arbery never burglarized home

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (WSAV) – The federal hate crimes trial for the men convicted of Ahmaud Arbery‘s murder continued Thursday with testimony from a police officer and graphic autopsy photos shown in court. It’s been nearly two years since the 25-year-old Arbery was shot in the Brunswick area but family members say emotions are still raw. […]
BRUNSWICK, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Ccpd
WSAV News 3

Long County fire displaces family of four

LONG COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) – A Long County overnight fire destroys a family’s home and displaces a mother and her three children. Fire officials said the family were not at the home during the fire and were  staying in Riceboro. Fire crews responded to the blaze at Hummingbird Lane before 1:00 a.m. Friday. Officials say […]
LONG COUNTY, GA
WSAV News 3

Omicron hospitalizations declining slowing in Chatham County

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations in Chatham County is declining slowly, according to Dr. Stephen Thacker, the Associate Chief Medical Director of Memorial Health. “So we are certainly heading down in the number of hospitalizations but it’s been a slow decline compared to prior pandemics,” said Thacker. On Thursday, Dr. Thacker […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Man who shot at officers in 2019 sentenced to 20 years in prison

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Chesterfield County man who shot at deputies during a pursuit in the Hartsville area in June 2019 could spend up to 20 years in prison, according to the Fourth Circuit Solicitor’s office. Robert E. Hendricks, 44, of Patrick, South Carolina, pleaded guilty Wednesday to second-degree burglary; and first-degree assault […]
HARTSVILLE, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
WSAV News 3

Hate crimes trial in Ahmaud Arbery killing enters 4th day

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (AP) — The federal hate crimes trial of the three men convicted of murdering Ahmaud Arbery enters its fourth day Thursday, with the jury returning to court after hearing testimony that two of the defendants frequently used racial slurs. Prosecutors were scheduled to continue calling witnesses Thursday in U.S. District Court in the port city of […]
BRUNSWICK, GA
WSAV News 3

WSAV News 3

26K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

On Your Side at wsav.com with news, weather and sports from the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry.

 https://wsav.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy