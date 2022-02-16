UPDATE: Chatham County police locate runaway teen
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — The Chatham County Police Department (CCPD) announced they have located a missing runaway teenager. CCPD says Stephanie Garcia, 13, has been located and is safe.
