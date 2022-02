One of the most important Harlem photographers of the early 20th century wasn’t planning on being a photographer at all. James Van Der Zee moved to Harlem, New York, in 1908 as a young man because he wanted to make a living as a musician there. Van Der Zee was an accomplished pianist and violin player, but he followed his interest in photography to try to pay the bills. He and his second wife, Gaynella, opened a photo studio first called the Guarantee Photo Studio and later the G.G.G. Photo Studio. “For almost five decades, he was the photographer of Harlem,” said Diane Waggoner, a curator of photographs at the National Gallery of Art in Washington, DC, since 2004.

PHOTOGRAPHY ・ 13 DAYS AGO