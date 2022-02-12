ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrations

Valentine’s Day Scattergories (Printable)

kellysthoughtsonthings.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you love word games like Scrabble or crosswords then this Valentine’s Day Scattergories will be perfect for you. This Valentine’s Day Scattergories Printable is filled with ten categories that you have to think of a word that matches all the letters of Love. Ten Valentine’s Day-themed...

kellysthoughtsonthings.com

Comments / 0

Related
mountainlake.org

Share Your Love (of Learning) on Valentine’s Day

There are a LOT of stories about how Valentine’s Day got its start, but no matter how it began, let’s take this yearly opportunity to show the people we love just how much they mean to us! Celebrated each year across the globe on February 14th, this holiday is marked by gift giving, diverse cultural traditions, heart shaped decorations, and romantic acts big and small.
CELEBRATIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Design#Memory Game#New Favorite#Parade#Scattergories
hotnewhiphop.com

Beyoncé Was Best Dressed At The 2022 Super Bowl

The Super Bowl is not a fashion competition, but if it was, then Beyoncé certainly would've taken home the award for best dressed. The mother of three was filmed by fans in the stands at tonight's game, and not long after, she uploaded a series of super hot new photos to her own Instagram feed.
NFL
BET

Romeo Miller Announces The Birth Of His Newborn Daughter!

Romeo Miller is officially a girl dad! The new father made the surprise announcement via Instagram on Monday (Feb. 14). Keep scrolling to see the birth announcement, plus find out what we know!. “It’s been hard to hold this in, but it was important for us to make sure our...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Celebrations
Mental_Floss

Pet-Safe (and Toxic) Flowers to Be Aware of This Valentine's Day

Chocolates aren't the only gifts pet owners have to worry about on Valentine's Day. If you bring home a flower bouquet from your sweetheart, it could pose a potential health hazard to any dogs or cats you have in the house. Fortunately, there are many beautiful plants that aren't poisonous to your furry friends. When dropping hints about gifts to your Valentine, make them aware of some of the pet-safe—and toxic—flowers from the lists below.
PETS
moreclaremore.com

Last Day (Almost) to Reserve Your Spot for Doe’s Valentine’s Dinner!

Doe’s Eat Place is offering a special “Dinner for 2” for Valentine’s Day this weekend! Reservations (required) are available for February 11, 12, and 14. Enjoy a four-course meal with your sweetheart, including an appetizer, dinner salad, entree, dessert, and beverage. You’ll even get a rose as a souvenir! The regular menu will also be available.
RESTAURANTS
TODAY.com

The best (and worst) Valentine's Day candy

Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Items are sold by retailer, not TODAY. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY.
SHOPPING
thisis50.com

Inf Grizzy – Love is Blind (Valentine’s Day)

Rising rap phenom Inf Grizzy explores lies, deceit, and heartache in his new music video for “Love Is Blind”. Days away from the annual celebration of love, Inf reveals the woes endured at the hands of an unfaithful lover. Synth-driven vocals over a wistful soundtrack enhance the song’s narrative and emotion. Every rhyme magnifies his doubt, his dejection, and his loss of faith in his girl. The painful truth is obvious, especially at the video’s climax, however, the fate of his relationship goes unknown. “Love Is Blind is connected to my personal experiences. Relationships can be complicated and often one-sided. I feel like everybody can relate to this song,” says Inf. “Love Is Blind” is the first official single off Inf’s forthcoming studio album, Addicted, due out April 4, 2022.
CELEBRITIES
tpr.org

Read it and weep (or not): Books to check out this Valentine's Day

Looking for love? Look no further. TPR's Book Public host, Yvette Benavides, highlights her favorite books about love. From romantic love to familial love to the love we have for our furry friends, here are some options for this Valentine's Day. Romantic love. "Ghostlove" by Dennis Mahoney. In Dennis Mahoney’s...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
towntalkradio.com

The delightful(?) reason we celebrate Valentine’s Day!

On February 14, around the year 270 A.D., Valentine, a holy priest in Rome in the days of Emperor Claudius II, is said to have been executed. Under the rule of Claudius the Cruel, Rome was involved in many unpopular and bloody campaigns. The emperor had to maintain a strong army, but was having a difficult time getting soldiers to join his military leagues. Claudius believed that Roman men were unwilling to join the army because of their strong attachment to their wives and families.
FESTIVAL
hunker.com

Costco Re-Released a Must-Have Cheesecake

Even if you're not in love with Valentine's Day, you have to admit that some great sweet treats are released in honor of the holiday. We're talking goodies like Black Forest Cake M&M's and pink Reese's Cups. Plus, Costco is also hopping on the Valentine's Day train by bringing back its heart-shaped cheesecake.
SHOPPING
greenabilitymagazine.com

Give a little love (& a tree) this Valentine’s Day

If you’re looking for a unique way to show your love this Valentine’s Day, here are a few gift ideas that will live well beyond a bouquet of roses – and give a little love to the planet, too. For many, Valentine’s Day is a time for...
KANSAS CITY, MO
hotradiomaine.com

(Local) Maine Sweet Shops For Valentine’s Day

Valentine’s Day is on Monday and I have a feeling most of you haven’t even starting thinking about it. But hey, things happen. I went ahead and found some super yummy spots that will win over your sweetie’s heart. Less work for you and more love all around!
MAINE STATE
Refinery29

I Got The Trending ‘Butterfly’ Haircut & It’s So Beautiful

Named by Vogue as an early contender for 2022's hottest style, the 'butterfly' haircut is trending highly. With shorter looks ever popular — such as the blunt cut bob and the shaggy mullet — the butterfly haircut's popularity is thanks in part to the illusion it creates of a shorter style without losing out on length. It's a true have-your-cake-and-eat-it offering for those who don't want to give up their long tresses. Plus, it taps into the cool, '70s vibes of some of this year's best hair trends.
HAIR CARE

Comments / 0

Community Policy