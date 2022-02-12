Valentine’s Day Scattergories (Printable)

Rising rap phenom Inf Grizzy explores lies, deceit, and heartache in his new music video for “Love Is Blind”. Days away from the annual celebration of love, Inf reveals the woes endured at the hands of an unfaithful lover. Synth-driven vocals over a wistful soundtrack enhance the song’s narrative and emotion. Every rhyme magnifies his doubt, his dejection, and his loss of faith in his girl. The painful truth is obvious, especially at the video’s climax, however, the fate of his relationship goes unknown. “Love Is Blind is connected to my personal experiences. Relationships can be complicated and often one-sided. I feel like everybody can relate to this song,” says Inf. “Love Is Blind” is the first official single off Inf’s forthcoming studio album, Addicted, due out April 4, 2022.

