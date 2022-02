Within the Fujifilm X-Mount ecosystem, there is a solid selection of primes lenses, except on the extreme ends of the focal range. There is only one super-telephoto lens (XF200mmF2 R LM OIS WR), and the widest prime lens is the XF14mmF2.8 R from 2013. I love the 21mm equivalent field-of-view in 35mm, which works out to 14mm on the X Mount, but there haven’t been many options coming from Fujifilm. It’s either the previously mentioned XF14mmF2.8 R or the WCL-X70 converter on the discontinued X70 to achieve this field-of-view, both at a maximum aperture of f/2.8. I have always wanted a Fujicron version of the XF14mm; a Fujilux version would be the dream but nothing so far from Fujifilm.

