P2P payments have become more popular in Venezuela – Chainalysis

Due to the constant reduction in the value of the Brazilian currency, Real, people have become more incentivized to delve into cryptocurrencies. The economy of Brazil has taken a hit over the past few years and this has been reflected in their Brazilian real relative to foreign countries and foreign currencies such as the dollar. The devaluation of the Brazilian real has caused a ripple effect in the manner with which Brazilians store or trade money; they have turned to stablecoins. A good example is the up-and-coming Tether stablecoin which has been growing steadily in the market. Inflation is also higher and things do not seem to be looking up. Citizens of Brazil transacted over $11 billion in stablecoins between January and November 2021 per the Brazilian tax authority, Receita Federal. This wasn’t the first time that there has been such a high level of trade of stablecoins on the blockchain network. These crypto exchanges of stablecoins also happened in 2020, when $10.8 billion was traded among locals. It is also clear that this hit to local currency had not led to a shift or rise in crypto exchange on places like https://redot.com until the lockdown happened.

CURRENCIES ・ 5 DAYS AGO