P2P payments have become more popular in Venezuela – Chainalysis

By Carisbel Guaramato
cryptopolitan.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article• The Latin country has supported crypto-mining since the rise of Bitcoin in 2021. • Venezuela accepts P2P payments in Bitcoin, USDT, and Dash. Venezuela is noted as one of the countries in Latin America that took advantage of the cryptocurrency boom in 2021. After a serious economic crisis led to...

www.cryptopolitan.com

Related
FOXBusiness

Cryptocurrency trading higher across the board, Bitcoin above $44,000

Cryptocurrency was edging higher overnight and into Tuesday morning as Bitcoin broke through the $44,000 plateau despite investor concern over Russia and Ukraine. Early Tuesday, Bitcoin was trading at nearly $44,220, up 4.87%, while Ether and Dogecoin were trading at $3,110 (+8.55%) and 15 cents (+4.39%), respectively, Coindesk reported. BlockFi...
MARKETS
Click10.com

Venezuela’s long-running economic crisis appears to have hit bottom

CARACAS, Venezuela – Gladys Rosales, a retired nurse in Caracas, said she has trouble making ends meet. She has to rely on the bolivar despite the ongoing dollarization in Venezuela. And although experts said there are signs that the long-running economic crisis has hit bottom, it will take a...
ECONOMY
cryptopolitan.com

Tether and Other Stablecoins Are Becoming the New Wave in Brazil

Due to the constant reduction in the value of the Brazilian currency, Real, people have become more incentivized to delve into cryptocurrencies. The economy of Brazil has taken a hit over the past few years and this has been reflected in their Brazilian real relative to foreign countries and foreign currencies such as the dollar. The devaluation of the Brazilian real has caused a ripple effect in the manner with which Brazilians store or trade money; they have turned to stablecoins. A good example is the up-and-coming Tether stablecoin which has been growing steadily in the market. Inflation is also higher and things do not seem to be looking up. Citizens of Brazil transacted over $11 billion in stablecoins between January and November 2021 per the Brazilian tax authority, Receita Federal. This wasn’t the first time that there has been such a high level of trade of stablecoins on the blockchain network. These crypto exchanges of stablecoins also happened in 2020, when $10.8 billion was traded among locals. It is also clear that this hit to local currency had not led to a shift or rise in crypto exchange on places like https://redot.com until the lockdown happened.
CURRENCIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Latin America#Crisis In Venezuela#Usdt#Dash#Cryptocurrencies#South American#Venezuelans
coinspeaker.com

Hacken & Weld Are Making Daily Payments in Crypto Popular Feature

Weld is integrating Hacken token (HAI) as a payment instrument into the weld wallet. The holders of HAI, a native token of the Web 3.0 cybersecurity company Hacken, will become among the first crypto enthusiasts in Eastern Europe to buy whatever they want in their daily life using virtual assets.
MARKETS
cryptopolitan.com

Should Innocent People Trust The Transfer Via Bitcoin?

Yes, people have a lot of trust in the Network and decentralized system of Bitcoin. Usually, trust is a builder when the other party showcases their security source code. However, Bitcoin comes from virtual connectivity that does not require trust. It means that the entire source code is accessible by anyone at any time. Every developer has the right to verify the actual existence of Bitcoin. The transactions issued by Bitcoin except in transparent and available in real-time. Payments do not require a third party to rely on.
MARKETS
cryptopolitan.com

The Bank of India could take further action against crypto

• T-Rabi Snankar brands cryptos as Ponzi schemes. • Bank of India executive believes cryptos should be banned immediately. Recently the deputy governor of the Bank of India, T-Rabi Shankar, has compared the cryptocurrency market to scam Ponzi schemes. Shankar believes that decentralized trading in India should be banned even though some individuals from the RBI have given free will to use the tokens.
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
cryptopolitan.com

Cryptocurrency as a demand of future

There’s no denying that with time, many natural resources are facing a terrible degradation in their amount due to their high demand and limited availability. Thus, creating such a transaction becomes crucial in this phase that doesn’t require any natural resources consumption and is applicable enough to replace currencies the hard currencies with virtual currencies appreciably. And appreciably, cryptocurrencies prove suitable for this topic of concerns about natural resources.
CURRENCIES
dailyhodl.com

Undeniably Huge Amounts of Money Pouring Into Crypto and Blockchain Investments, According to JPMorgan Analyst

The chairman of investment strategy at JPMorgan says that he was late in recognizing how big the cryptocurrency space would grow and is now taking a deep exploratory dive. In a wide-ranging newsletter, Michael Cembalest discusses topics including Bitcoin (BTC) as a store-of-value, decentralized finance (DeFi), stablecoins and non-fungible tokens (NFTs).
MARKETS
cryptopolitan.com

Bitcoin price analysis: BTC looks to break higher, targets $44,000 next?

Bitcoin price analysis is bullish today. BTC/USD continued to consolidate above $42,000 overnight. Bullish momentum returned over the past hours. Bitcoin price analysis is bullish today as we see further attempts to move higher after more than 24 hours of consolidation above $42,000. Therefore, we expect BTC/USD to break higher and look to move to the $44,000 resistance next.
MARKETS
The Associated Press

Venezuela upholds long jail sentences for US oil executives

MIAMI (AP) — A court in Venezuela has upheld long prison sentences for six American oil executives detained in the South American country on corruption charges for more than four years. Venezuela’s supreme court announced the ruling late Friday, disappointing family members who had hoped the surprise decision last...
ECONOMY
dailyhodl.com

Ripple Partners With Central Bank Digital Currency Think Tank

Ripple has partnered with the Digital Euro Association (DEA) to jointly work on central bank digital currencies (CBDCs). The DEA, based in Frankfurt, Germany, is a think tank focused on CBDCs, stablecoins, crypto assets and other forms of digital money. The organization aims to influence CBDC and crypto-related policy through...
MARKETS
pymnts

Bitcoin’s Future as a Payments Tool Is Bright, Says BitPay CEO

It’s no surprise that Stephen Pair, CEO of crypto payments processor BitPay, thinks that as bitcoin ownership becomes more common, more and more people will be inclined to use it for its original purpose: making payments. That’s not a particularly widely shared view right now, especially with bitcoin’s wild...
MARKETS
Ars Technica

$3.6 billion bitcoin seizure shows how hard it is to launder cryptocurrency

On Tuesday, Ilya Lichtenstein and Heather Morgan were arrested in New York and accused of laundering a record $4.5 billion worth of stolen cryptocurrency. In the 24 hours immediately afterward, the cybersecurity world ruthlessly mocked their operational security screwups: Lichtenstein allegedly stored many of the private keys controlling those funds in a cloud-storage wallet that made them easy to seize, and Morgan flaunted her “self-made” wealth in a series of cringe-inducing rap videos on YouTube and Forbes columns.
MARKETS

