Price has dropped down to $1.050. Cardano price analysis shows downtrend. Support is present at $0.984. The latest Cardano price analysis predicts a strong bearish trend for the cryptocurrency because of the decline in coin value. The market has been following a downward trend for the past week, and today the circumstances have proved yet again in favor of the bears. The selling activity is on the rise, and as a result, the cryptocurrency value dropped down to $1.050 bottom. It seems that the price will descend to further low points in the next few days.

STOCKS ・ 1 DAY AGO