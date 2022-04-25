ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Minnesota Vikings mock draft: 2022 NFL Draft projections and analysis

By Andrew Buller-Russ
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tF8zh_0eCsMsZn00

It’s become obvious the Minnesota Vikings have no plans to enter a rebuilding phase any time soon under general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah’s guidance. Instead, after keeping the band together and addressing a few defensive needs, it appears head coach Kevin O’Connell’s team can compete for a playoff spot right away.

Sure, there are still needs to address on both sides of the ball. Is there enough competition along the offensive line? Coach O’Connell recently spoke to having four out of five offensive line starters filled in, but that was before Chris Reed signed. Getting defensive coordinator Ed Donatell more pieces to fit his 3-4 base alignment while filling out the secondary also has to be included.

Hoping to contend immediately, it also wouldn’t surprise anyone if they made a big move to add to the team’s current core by packaging some combination of the draft picks they currently own in the upcoming NFL Draft, which can be found below.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17kLEm_0eCsMsZn00 Also Read:
Evaluating Minnesota Vikings’ draft picks by selection history

2022 Minnesota Vikings draft picks

  • 1st round : 12th overall
  • 2nd round: 46th overall
  • 3rd round: 77th overall
  • 5th round: 155th overall
  • 6th round: 182nd overall
  • 6th round: 190th overall
  • 6th round: 207th overall
  • 7th round: 230th overall

Let’s dive into our 2022 Minnesota Vikings mock draft, where they currently have eight selections .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BTSvr_0eCsMsZn00
Also Read:
3 Minnesota Vikings trade scenarios during 2022 NFL Draft

Minnesota Vikings mock draft: Rebuilding the defense

Like most years, the Vikings could look toward several different position groups with their first pick, but really they’re in a position to select the best player available.

Some would dream of selecting the top quarterback on the board in an attempt to look to the future, but with Kirk Cousins being an above-average QB, that seems unlikely. Not to mention, with so many others having a stronger need at the position, chances are Malik Willis and Kenny Pickett won’t be available. Instead, the team may look to continue fixing a defense that ranked 24th in points allowed and 30th in yards allowed a year ago.

1st round, 12th overall: Jordan Davis, DT, Georgia

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0X8HNy_0eCsMsZn00
Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

The biggest need for the Vikings is still at cornerback, but with Ahmad ‘Sauce’ Gardner and Derek Stingley Jr. possibly off the board by No. 12, the Vikings may find another talented prospect who slips. A case could be made for a trade up to secure Stingley Jr., who has ties to current Vikings defensive backs coach Daronte Jones, or a slight trade down to pick up more draft capital while securing cornerback Trent McDuffie.

In this scenario, we’re staying put at No. 12 and selecting the best player available, while keeping needs in mind. Which, considering how many players are routinely mocked in the top 11 picks, a great prospect should fall right into Minnesota’s laps.

  1. Aidan Hutchinson
  2. Kayvon Thibodeaux
  3. Kyle Hamilton
  4. Evan Neal
  5. Ikem Ekwonu
  6. Kenny Pickett
  7. Travon Walker
  8. Malik Willis
  9. Sauce Gardner
  10. Garrett Wilson
  11. Derek Stingley Jr.

Players unpicked who could also jump into the top-11

  • Charles Cross
  • Jermaine Johnson
  • Jordan Davis
  • George Karlaftis
  • Devin Lloyd

The Vikings are in a great spot, much like last season when Christian Darrisaw fell much further simply because of how the draft board aligned. Perhaps even a corner like Stingley Jr. magically falls into place, but we’ll try and be what I think is more reasonable, as to not get my hopes up too much.

Signing Za’Darius Smith while retaining Danielle Hunter gives the Vikings a chance to have a filthy pass-rush. They also added Harrison Phillips in free agency and still have Dalvin Tomlinson, who make up two-thirds of the defensive line. They still need that third starter.

Sure, there’s plenty of competition among Armon Watts, James Lynch, and Jalen Twyman, but these are all unproven players. Can any of them become a Pro Bowl caliber lineman? It’s possible, but competition breeds excellence and that’s the mindset here.

There’s some concerns about Davis only being a role player at the next level, not being able to play all three downs. But, for the Vikings, at least immediately, that’s ok. Keeping a rotational front is likely in Donatell’s plans anyway, so taking a chance on Davis becoming a menacing force seems worth the risk. He’s certainly an athletic freak , but whether he can come through with a reliable motor is another question. Either way, Davis should be able to plug the run.

Related: See who the Minnesota Vikings select 12th overall in our 2022 NFL Mock Draft

2nd round, 46th overall: Kyler Gordon, CB, Washington

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bCcCE_0eCsMsZn00
Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Yes yes, we can all relax, finally addressing cornerback after shamelessly ignoring Trent McDuffie in the first round. The thing is, a starting CB can still be found on the second day, much like they did by plucking Cam Dantzler out of the third round in 2020.

By selecting Kyler Gordon, the Vikings are getting a corner who has shutdown potential. He has experience starting at outside corner and covering the slot, but it’s his quick feet and athleticism that give him the ceiling to be a No. 1 CB at the next level, especially with Patrick Peterson as his mentor.

While he’s very fluid in coverage with great recovery speed, Gordon also packs a punch and isn’t afraid to mix it up. His aggressiveness should lead to plenty of turnovers, both as a hitter and in coverage. Getting a player with Gordon’s makeup in the second round would be a steal.

3rd round, 77th overall: Luke Fortner, C, Kentucky

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4T1ldY_0eCsMsZn00
Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

Looking to bring the best out of Garrett Bradbury, the Vikings could look to add a strong contender for his starting gig this spring. Luke Fortner of Kentucky has experience playing both guard and center, so even if Bradbury did prove his mettle, the rookie could still compete for playing time right next to him.

There’s a lot to like about Fortner’s game, but Vikings fans will be intrigued by his size at 6-foot-4, 307 pounds. A strong anchor that isn’t easy to push off his spot, Cousins should have plenty of space and time in the pocket with Fortner at the pivot.

Related: Top NFL free agents of 2023 – Lamar Jackson, Deebo Samuel lead the charge

Addressing Minnesota Vikings needs in 2022

  • 5th round, 156th overall: Matt Araiza, P, San Diego State
  • 6th round, 184th overall : James Mitchell, TE, Virginia Tech
  • 6th round, 191st overall: Nate Landman, LB, Colorado State
  • 6th round, 192nd overall: Quentin Lake, S, UCLA
  • 7th round, 251st overall: Esezi Otomewo, EDGE, Minnesota

Who do you want to see the Minnesota Vikings draft? Let us know below with your comments and feedback.

More must-reads:

Comments / 1

Related
The Spun

49ers Make Decision On Nick Bosa: NFL World Reacts

Just about all of the news centering on the San Francisco 49ers over the past month has involved either disgruntled wide receiver Deebo Samuel or quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. But they just made a big decision on another star player – pass rusher Nick Bosa. Speaking to the media on...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Spun

Ohio State Basketball Landed Big Transfer On Sunday

West Virginia guard Sean McNeil announced his transfer to Ohio State on Sunday. The senior, who averaged 12.2 points in each of his last two seasons with the Mountaineers, announced his commitment to the Buckeyes on Twitter and Instagram. McNeil drained 143 three-pointers through three seasons at West Virginia. The...
OHIO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Football
Minneapolis, MN
Sports
City
Minneapolis, MN
Local
Minnesota Sports
Minneapolis, MN
Football
State
Kentucky State
State
Virginia State
State
Georgia State
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

NFL mock draft roundup: Where everyone is projecting Jaquan Brisker in 2022 NFL draft

Penn State safety Jaquan Brisker is considered one of the top safeties in the 2022 NFL draft pool, and he could very well be the second safety selected by an NFL team after Notre Dame‘s Kyle Hamilton goes in the first round. But the mock drafts leading up to the start of the 2022 NFL draft seem to be in some unison in believing Brisker will have to wait until the second day of the draft to get the awaited phone call from some NFL general manager or head coach. Brisker appears in the second round of many mock drafts from...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dalvin Tomlinson
Weekly Spiral

2022 NFL Mock Draft: It’s Draft Week

1. Jacksonville Jaguars- Aidan Hutchinson, EDGE, Michigan. At this point, Hutchinson to the Jaguars feels like a no-brainer. A dominant force at Michigan with 14 sacks and 34 pass rush wins (per PFF), Hutchinson clearly showed that he is the deserving favorite to be the first player and pass rusher taken in the draft. Standing at 6’6” 268 pounds, Hutchison is thought of as the safe pick with a higher ceiling, but less athletic upside than Walker or Thibodeaux. Hutchison ran a 6.73 second 3-cone (99th percentile), showing his elite movement ability and bend for a man of his size. Expect Hutchison to come in right away and flourish alongside Josh Allen. There is no reason the recent first-round pick of K’Lavon Chaisson should halt this selection.
NFL
theScore

Report: Multiple teams exploring trading back in 1st round of NFL draft

Multiple teams in the top half of the NFL draft have had discussions with other clubs about trying to trade back in the first round, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter. The interest in moving down during Thursday night's opening round has exceeded the potential for moving up, Schefter adds. The...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#2022 Nfl Draft#American Football#The Minnesota Vikings#Nfl Draft#Minnesota Vikings
Larry Brown Sports

Draft analyst shares ‘hottest name’ in NFL Draft

Derek Stingley Jr. is considered by many to be the most talented cornerback in the NFL Draft, but his injury history is a big concern. Apparently there are several teams with high picks that are willing to take a chance on the former LSU star. ESPN draft analyst Matt Miller...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
NASCAR
NewsBreak
UCLA
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NBC Sports

Peter King’s final 2022 NFL mock draft

Truest statement about the 2022 NFL Draft, from NFL Network’s Daniel Jeremiah: “If this draft was an emoji, it’d be 🤷‍♂️.”. I have Bernhard Reimann and Arnold Ebiketie going in the first round, and Malik Willis not. I don’t have a quarterback going till the 20th pick. I have Kayvon Thibodeaux, the first pick in mockland last Thanksgiving, going 13th. I have teams fighting over a player out for the year with an Achilles injury.
NFL
CBS Sports

2022 NFL Two-Round Mock Draft: No QBs in top 15, four go in Round 2 in 'what teams should do' mock

It's been 34 weeks since the start of the 2021 college football season, and we've done an NFL mock draft each and every week (it sounds nuts because it is), but this time we're doing something a little different. CBS Sports' Pete Prisco has been doing this for years -- a mock draft on what he thinks teams should do. It's a great idea because it gets you on the record, plus it gives fans an easy way to point out where you were criminally wrong.
NFL
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

52K+
Followers
43K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy