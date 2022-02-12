ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Joens scores 32, No. 9 Iowa State women roll past TCU 93-70

ABC News
ABC News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L78nW_0eCsMgEJ00

Coach Bill Fennelly thought the extra pass helped the No. 9 Iowa State women match a season high in 3-pointers.

Credit Emily Ryan for at least a few of those open looks.

Ashley Joens scored a season-high 32 points while Ryan recorded a career-best 17 assists, leading the Cyclones to a 93-70 win over TCU on Saturday for their fifth consecutive win.

Lexi Donarski added 16 points while combining with Joens to go 10 of 20 from 3-point range as the Big 12-leading Cyclones (21-3, 10-2) went 19 of 36 from deep.

Joens matched her season with high with six 3s while the team equaled its best from a 108-39 win over Prairie View A&M.

“I think the biggest thing is we made the one extra pass,” Fennelly said after the Cyclones clinched the best 24-game start in school history. “We went from a good look to a great look. We have not seen a lot of zone this year, so we worked on it really hard leading up to today.”

After hitting all six of her 3s when Iowa State beat Oklahoma State in its most recent game a week ago, Ryan was 4 of 6 behind the arc for 14 points while beating her previous best for assists by one from a victory over West Virginia in early January.

“The kid is, in my opinion, the best point guard in our league,” Fennelly said. “She gets the ball to the right people. Great offensive balance today, and a lot of the offensive balance is predicated on where Emily delivers the ball.”

Lauren Heard had 17 points and seven assists for the Horned Frogs (6-15, 2-10), who matched their longest losing streak in five years with a seventh consecutive loss.

Joens, who had 14 rebounds, scored to start a 10-0 run late in the first half for Iowa State's first 10-point lead. Joens and Donarski each hit a 3 during the burst.

The Horned Frogs were back within four early in the third quarter when Donarski connected from deep to start an 11-2 spurt for a 53-40 lead. Joens, who was 13 of 21 overall and 6 of 12 from long range, later back back-to-back 3s to push the lead to 17.

“I thought we did a pretty good job on (Joens) in the interior in the way that she scores there, and she had to move out to the perimeter more,” TCU coach Raegan Pebley said. “In our preparation we focused more on having to stop her with her interior stuff and maybe needed to spend more time on that perimeter.”

BIG PICTURE

Iowa State: The 3-pointer has been important for the Cyclones all season, and one of the most efficient games of the season from deep helped build a cushion against a team they beat by 31 at home last month. Iowa State shot 52% from deep with its previous conference high of 12 made 3s (in 23 attempts) in a 73-70 win over Kansas State. The Cyclones were at 53% this time.

TCU: The Horned Frogs are in danger of finishing with their fewest wins since a 2-25 record in 1995-96 finished a two-year stretch with a 3-52 record. In two seasons since three consecutive 20-win campaigns, TCU is 16-30 under Pebley, who is in her eighth year.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

Iowa State leads a pack of four Big 12 teams in a span of eight spots in The Associated Press rankings, and it should stay that way. The Cyclones will see the other three (No. 16 Texas, 12th-ranked Oklahoma and No. 10 Baylor, in that order) over their five remaining regular-season games. Iowa State's two conference losses were to the Longhorns and Bears, by an average of 17 points.

UP NEXT

Iowa State: The Cyclones return to Texas to face the Longhorns on Wednesday. Their 66-48 loss to Texas at home on Jan. 19 ended a nine-game winning streak.

TCU: The first of consecutive games against Baylor is at Waco on Wednesday.

———

More AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP—Top25

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

Five big questions after Canadian truckers cleared from US border bridge

A bridge connecting Detroit and Ontario, Canada, has officially reopened, ending a nearly weeklong standoff between police and truck drivers protesting COVID-19 vaccine mandates required to cross the U.S.-Canadian border. Authorities cleared protesters from the Ambassador Bridge in Detroit on Sunday night, allowing operations to resume. But U.S. officials are...
ADVOCACY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Iowa State
Local
Iowa College Basketball
State
West Virginia State
Local
Iowa Sports
Local
Iowa Basketball
CBS News

Navy engineer Jonathan Toebbe pleads guilty in spy case

A Maryland-based naval nuclear engineer accused of trying to pass information about nuclear-powered submarines to a foreign government pleaded guilty Monday to one count of conspiracy to communicate restricted data. Jonathan Toebbe of Annapolis, Maryland, was formally indicted by a grand jury in October on one count of "conspiracy to...
ANNAPOLIS, MD
CBS News

Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva gets to compete after failed drug test. Sha'Carri Richardson wants to know why she was treated differently.

U.S. track star Sha'Carri Richardson, who missed out on the Olympics last year after testing positive for marijuana, is calling out what she believes to be a racial bias when it comes to drug testing in sports. It was revealed this week that Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva failed a drug test ahead of the Winter Olympics in Beijing – but has been cleared to compete.
SPORTS
NBC News

Father of teen killed in Parkland school massacre climbs crane in D.C. to promote gun reform

The father of a boy killed in the Parkland, Florida, school shooting scaled a crane in Washington, D.C., on Monday to demand gun reform, officials said. Manuel Oliver, father of Joaquin “Guac” Oliver — one of 17 people that died in the Feb. 14, 2018, massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School — tweeted a video Monday under the heading, “Happy valentines.”
PARKLAND, FL
ABC News

'Ghostbusters' director Ivan Reitman dies at 75

Ivan Reitman, the beloved director behind comedy classics like "Stripes," "Ghostbusters" and "Twins," died over the weekend. He was 75. Reitman's son, Jason Reitman, shared the news Monday on social media, writing, "I've lost my hero. All I want is the chance to tell my father one more story." "He...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bill Fennelly
CBS News

Texas sues Facebook parent Meta over facial recognition data

The Texas Attorney General is suing Facebook's parent company, saying it collected biometric data on Texans for commercial purposes without their informed consent. Attorney General Ken Paxton filed the lawsuit Monday in a state district court. The suit claims Facebook parent Meta has been "storing millions of biometric identifiers" — identified as retina or iris scans, voice prints, or a record of hand and face geometry — contained in photos and videos people uploaded to its services, including Facebook and Instagram.
TEXAS STATE
ABC News

ABC News

543K+
Followers
135K+
Post
287M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy