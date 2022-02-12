ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rihanna Recalls Keeping Her Pregnancy a Secret From Her Friends

 2 days ago

Rihanna worked, worked, worked, worked, worked, worked...

POPSUGAR

Rihanna's Baby-Pink Pregnancy Nails Feel Like a Hint

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are expecting their first child together. The couple made the announcement via Instagram on Jan. 31 with a close-up shot of Rihanna's pregnant belly. In the baby-bump photos, Rihanna can be seen in a pink puffer coat and a baby-pink manicure to match, which got us thinking . . . is the mom-to-be hinting at something? (There's no sign of blue anywhere, we'll just say that.)
Page Six

Pregnant Rihanna shows off her baby bump in sexy lace-up shirt

One week after announcing that she’s expecting her first child with A$AP Rocky, the 33-year-old singer stepped out in Los Angeles Sunday, baring her baby bump in stunning style. The pregnant Bad Gal showed some skin in her Jean Paul Gaultier lace-up cardigan ($480) and The Attico stirrup leggings...
Radar Online.com

Rihanna Hides Her Hand In Brand-New Pregnancy Shots Following A$AP Rocky Marriage Rumors

Rihanna might not be hiding her baby bump any longer, but she is concealing her fingers amid rumors she's set to walk down the aisle with her longtime boyfriend, A$AP Rocky. New photos emerged of pregnant RiRi proudly flaunting her growing belly on Monday. While the 33-year-old singer's glowing pregnancy style stole the show, it was hard not to notice that she failed to showcase her hands, which may or may not be displaying a diamond ring.
HOLAUSA

Rihanna’s dad Ronald Fenty reacts to his daughter’s pregnancy

Rihanna’s pregnancy broke the internet! The world is excited, and RiRi’s dad Ronald Fenty had the same reaction. After the superstar confirmed her first pregnancy with boyfriend A$AP Rocky, Fenty shared how he feels after learning he will be a grandpa. “I’m ecstatic,” he told Page Six. “I’m...
Cosmopolitan

Did Gigi Hadid just spill a pretty major secret about Rihanna's pregnancy?

With so much hype surrounding Rihanna and A$AP Rocky – who last week announced they're expecting their first child – it's understandable that their celebrity friends are just as excited as their fans. But, it seems one celebrity friend might have accidentally let slip a pretty big secret about the couple's pregnancy, creating quite the "commotion".
Cosmopolitan

Rihanna looks unreal in her first IG post since pregnancy announcement

Musical legend, fashion designer extraordinaire and of course, a beauty powerhouse, is there nothing that Rihanna can't do? (Spoiler: the answer here is nope, no there is not!) Not long after announcing the very exciting news that she and boyfriend A$AP Rocky are expecting their first child together, RiRi has now taken to Instagram to post a new picture and video – and it's safe to say she looks absolutely insane in both.
iheart.com

Rihanna Shows Off Her Growing Baby Bump In New, Intimate Photos

"how the gang pulled up to black history month" The stunning photos come just days after Rih and boyfriend A$AP Rocky announced that they were expecting their first child together with a Harlem style maternity shoot. Just as with everything else in her life, the billionaire singer and CEO is...
HollywoodLife

Rihanna’s Pregnancy Photographer Says The Love Between Her & A$AP Rocky Is ‘Very Evident’

The photographer who shot Rihanna’s recent pregnancy reveal photos, Miles Diggs (aka ‘Diggzy’) gives HollywoodLife the behind-the-lens details on the shoot. Rihanna, 33, broke the internet on January 31, when she announced to the world that she is pregnant with her first child with boyfriend A$AP Rocky, 33. The couple revealed the news with a strikingly beautiful photo shoot, which showed RiRi’s bare pregnant belly. Fans had been speculating for months that the couple could be expecting, but when the time came to go on the record with her news, RiRi gave her fans everything they could have ever dreamed of when she enlisted the help of a celebrity photographer that she has grown to trust over the years.
The Independent

Fans point out the small pregnancy detail we missed in Rihanna’s latest Instagram post

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky sent the internet into frenzy earlier this week when the couple announced they were expecting a baby via a collection of paparazzi photographs.Then on Thursday 3 February, the Anti singer shared several pictures to her Instagram showing off her growing bump.“How the gang pulled up to Black history month,” she captioned the post.In one photograph, the Fenty Beauty mogul is seen looking down at her belly while standing in a bathroom.Eagled eyed fans noted that she is dressed in the same oversized basketball jersey she was spotted wearing in New York City in earlier this month.oh...
Billboard

Rihanna Shares New Baby Bump Pic After Pregnancy Announcement

Rihanna is definitely enjoying her February. On Wednesday (Feb. 2), the fashion mogul and pop superstar took to Instagram and Twitter to share a new pic of her baby bump after she and A$AP Rocky announced Monday that they’re expecting their first baby. “how the gang pulled up to...
blackchronicle.com

Rihanna’s Pregnancy Reveal Sparks Hilarious Drake Memes

It didn’t take long for Twitter to clown Drake after Rihanna’s pregnancy announcement that probably lead to him sobbing in a dimly lit room with “Marvin’s Room” playing softly in the background. His billionaire ex stepped out with smitten boo thang A$AP Rocky in Harlem...
Us Weekly

Rihanna Cradles Her Baby Bump With $1,410 Orange Prada Gloves: Get the Details

Bougie baby on board! Rihanna’s pregnancy reveal outfit had quite the hefty price tag, and the mom-to-be is clearly continuing her couture streak. Because get this: her latest look is complete with gloves worth a whopping total of … wait for it … $1,410. Yes, that’s right. The 33-year-old Fenty Beauty founder relaxes in her home wearing uber-luxe orange gloves — from Prada no less.
