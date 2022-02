FRAMINGHAM – John T. Daniels, 68, of Framingham passed away Saturday February 5, 2022 a few days after a sudden and unavoidable medical event. Born in Bowling Green, KY, he was the son of the late Lovie (Stewart) Daniels and John Wallace. John was a devoted husband to Colleen Murphy Daniels, and a proud and loving family man who cherished his children Chris (Paula), Chad, and Evan, as well as his grandchildren Ashtyn and Crosby.

